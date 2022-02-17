Brandi Carlile Expands 2022 US Tour

Brandi Carlile has expanded her 2022 tour. Still basking in her five Grammy nominations for the year, the folk rocker has added a handful of new shows in the US for this summer and fall.

Carlile’s tour now includes nights at Austin’s Moody Amphitheater, Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion, Philadelphia’s TD Pavilion, and more. She’s also added a second show at Los Angeles’ iconic Greek Theatre, as well as her appearance at the inaugural Sound on Sound Festival in Connecticut this September.

Throughout the trek, Carlile will be joined by a rotating cast of opening acts, including Brittany Howard, Lucius, Indigo Girls, and Allison Russell, among others.

The 25-date run concludes with a show at New York’s Madison Square Garden in October. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, February 25th at 11:00 a.m. local time. Grab your tickets over at Ticketmaster.

Carlile’s tour is in support of her most recent album, last October’s In These Silent Days. The album highlight “Broken Horses” made the list of Barack Obama’s favorite songs of 2021.

Brandi Carlile 2022 Tour Dates:

04/22 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush 2022

04/29 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival

06/11 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre *

06/21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

06/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre †

06/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre $

07/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre !

07/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre ‡

07/09 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre ‡

07/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

07/16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

07/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center +

08/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum %

08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

08/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

08/18 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion §

08/19 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann &

08/30 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood @

08/31 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point @

09/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~

09/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre §

09/25 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival

10/21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

10/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

* = w/ Sarah McLachlan, Lucius, and Celisse

† = w/ Lucius

$ = w/ Celisse

! = w/ Katie Pruitt

‡ = w/ Indigo Girls, Celisse, and Lucius

+ = w/ Lake Street Dive and Celisse

% = w/ Lake Street Dive

# = w/ Ani DeFranco and Celisse

§ = w/ Indigo Girls and Allison Russell

& = w/ Allison Russell

@ = w/ Indigo Girls

~ = w/ Lucius and Allison Russell

^ = w/ Brittany Howard