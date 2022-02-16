Did anyone order a Ted Lasso and Sesame Street crossover episode? Brett Goldstein, who stars as gruff retired footballer Roy Kent in Apple TV+’s hit sports sitcom, paid a visit to Big Bird and his friends recently. He’ll be featured in an episode of Sesame Street scheduled to air sometime later this year.

In a clip shared to Twitter, Goldstein is seen hanging out alongside Oscar the Grouch in a trash bin as Big Bird wanders by. “I met a kindred spirit the other day,” Goldstein wrote in the caption. “I told him we had a lot in common. He told me to scram.”

But there was certainly no grouching involved when Goldstein shared an Instagram post expressing his gratitude. “I finally found my way to Sesame Street (all you have to do is ask, through the medium of song) and it was more wonderful than I could have imagined,” the actor wrote. “Everyone was so funny and brilliant and friendly and kind. I managed to get to say hi to all the residents except Snuffleupagus who was sleeping (although I saw him sleeping and he snores less than you’d think).”

Considering Roy Kent is known for his easily-angered, foul-mouthed demeanor, Goldstein will likely have to tone things down a bit on his Sesame Street episode; thankfully, Oscar will serve as a good example of how to keep his irritability family-friendly. See the preview clip below.

Sesame Street has had quite the entertaining run of special guests of late. A few weeks ago, Anderson .Paak performed a celebratory banger called “H is for Holiday” featuring Elmo and Cookie Monster. Kacey Musgraves recently went on an appropriately-psychedelic quest with the Muppets to figure out her favorite color, while Billie Eilish served up an educational remix of “Happier Than Ever” with Count von Count.

