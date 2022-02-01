Bright Eyes Re-Record Old Music with Phoebe Bridgers, Waxahatchee for New Archival Project

Bright Eyes have announced an ambitious new archival project that finds the Conor Oberst-led project re-recording songs from their past. After moving to the Secretly Group label last year, Bright Eyes have set out to reissue their entire discography on Dead Oceans. Accompanying each reissue will be a six-song companion EP composed of reworked recordings of five album tracks, plus a cover of an artist that was particularly inspiring to the band at the time they recorded each album. All told, that’s 54 new recordings from Bright Eyes, and several of the tracks feature contributions from artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield, and M. Ward.

“It’s a meaningful way to connect with the past that doesn’t feel totally nostalgic and self-indulgent,” Oberst said of the series in a statement. “We are taking these songs and making them interesting to us all over again. I like that. I like a challenge. I like to be forced to do something that’s slightly hard, just to see if we can.”

To kick off the project, Bright Eyes will release companion EPs to their 1998 debut, A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997, 1998’s Letting Off The Happiness, and 2000’s Fevers and Mirrors, on March 27th through Dead Oceans.

As a preview of A Collection of Songs…, Bright Eyes have shared the reworked “Falling Out of Love At This Volume.” Where the original paired a fuzz guitar over a lo-fi acoustic, the band lean in to the electric in this sped up reworking.

“Contrast and Compare,” today’s preview of Letting Off The Happiness, features Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield in a duet with Oberst. With their vocals front and center and a horn solo to boot, the recording adds a cinematic embellishment to the slow-burning waltz.

“Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh,” from Fevers and Mirrors: A Companion, features frequent Oberst collaborator Phoebe Bridgers as an understated backing vocalist. Here, Oberst makes the already-moody track even moodier, trading acoustic guitar for a droning electric and dramatic percussion.

Bridgers is featured on four of the Fevers and Mirrors tracks, as well as a cover of Elliott Smith’s “St. Ides Heaven” from Letting Off The Happiness. Other contributors to Letting Off The Happiness include M. Ward and Lavender Diamond’s Becky Stark.

See the tracklists for each of the three EPs below, and pre-order the releases here.

Bright Eyes have also added a ton of new dates to their upcoming tour, including a run across the West Coast and a European jaunt. See the full itinerary below and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997: A Companion EP Artwork:

A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997: A Companion EP Tracklist:

01. Driving Fast Through a Big City at Night

02. Solid Jackson

03. A Celebration Upon Completion

04. Falling Out of Love at This Volume

05. Exaltation on a Cool Kitchen Floor

06. Double Joe (Simon Joyner cover)

Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion EP Artwork:

Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion EP Tracklist:

01. The Difference in the Shades

02. The City Has Sex (feat. Waxahatchee)

03. Contrast and Compare (feat. Waxahatchee)

04. Kathy with a K’s Song (feat. M Ward)

05. St. Ides Heaven (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) (Elliott Smith cover)

06. June on the West Coast (feat. Becky Stark)

Fevers and Mirrors: A Companion EP Artwork:

Fevers and Mirrors: A Companion EP Tracklist:

01. Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

02. A Scale, a Mirror, and Those Indifferent Clocks (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

03. Arienette

04. Hypnotist (Song for Daniel H) (Lullaby for the Working Class cover)

05. When the Curious Girl Realizes She is Under Glass (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

06. A Spindle, a Darkness, a Fever, and a Necklace (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Bright Eyes 2022 Tour Dates:

03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

03/25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

03/31 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall

04/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/03 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

04/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/07 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

04/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

04/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/10 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

05/19 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

05/20 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

05/21 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/22 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

05/23 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

05/25 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

05/26 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/27 — Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

05/28 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

05/29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

05/31 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

06/01 — Cincinatti, OH @ Brady Music Center

06/02 — Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island

06/03 — Ashbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

06/04 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

06/05 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards

06/15 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

06/16 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

06/17 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

06/18 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamin’s Edgefield Amphitheatre

06/20 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

06/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

06/24 — San Diego, CA @ Soma

06/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

06/28 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

06/30 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

07/01 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

07/02 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

07/03 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

08/12 — Oslo, NO @ Øyafestivalen 2022

08/ 14 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

08/16 — Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

08/17 — Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

08/19 — Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

08/20 — Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

08/22 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

08/23 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

08/25 — Vienna, AL @ Arena Open Air

08/26 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

08/27 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

08/30 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

08/31 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

09/01 — Dublin, UK @ Vicar Street

09/05 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham

09/06 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

