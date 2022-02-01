Menu
Bright Eyes Re-Record Old Music with Phoebe Bridgers, Waxahatchee for New Archival Project

Conor Oberst and co. will reissue their nine studio albums alongside companion EPs featuring new recordings and covers

Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes, photo courtesy of artist
February 1, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Bright Eyes have announced an ambitious new archival project that finds the Conor Oberst-led project re-recording songs from their past. After moving to the Secretly Group label last year, Bright Eyes have set out to reissue their entire discography on Dead Oceans. Accompanying each reissue will be a six-song companion EP composed of reworked recordings of five album tracks, plus a cover of an artist that was particularly inspiring to the band at the time they recorded each album. All told, that’s 54 new recordings from Bright Eyes, and several of the tracks feature contributions from artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield, and M. Ward.

    “It’s a meaningful way to connect with the past that doesn’t feel totally nostalgic and self-indulgent,” Oberst said of the series in a statement. “We are taking these songs and making them interesting to us all over again. I like that. I like a challenge. I like to be forced to do something that’s slightly hard, just to see if we can.”

    To kick off the project, Bright Eyes will release companion EPs to their 1998 debut, A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997, 1998’s Letting Off The Happiness, and 2000’s Fevers and Mirrors, on March 27th through Dead Oceans.

    Related Video

    As a preview of A Collection of Songs…, Bright Eyes have shared the reworked “Falling Out of Love At This Volume.” Where the original paired a fuzz guitar over a lo-fi acoustic, the band lean in to the electric in this sped up reworking.

    “Contrast and Compare,” today’s preview of Letting Off The Happiness, features Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield in a duet with Oberst. With their vocals front and center and a horn solo to boot, the recording adds a cinematic embellishment to the slow-burning waltz.

    “Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh,” from Fevers and Mirrors: A Companion, features frequent Oberst collaborator Phoebe Bridgers as an understated backing vocalist. Here, Oberst makes the already-moody track even moodier, trading acoustic guitar for a droning electric and dramatic percussion.

    Bridgers is featured on four of the Fevers and Mirrors tracks, as well as a cover of Elliott Smith’s “St. Ides Heaven” from Letting Off The Happiness. Other contributors to Letting Off The Happiness include M. Ward and Lavender Diamond’s Becky Stark.

    See the tracklists for each of the three EPs below, and pre-order the releases here.

    Bright Eyes have also added a ton of new dates to their upcoming tour, including a run across the West Coast and a European jaunt. See the full itinerary below and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997: A Companion EP Artwork:

    bright eyes a collection of songs companion artwork

    A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997: A Companion EP Tracklist:
    01. Driving Fast Through a Big City at Night
    02. Solid Jackson
    03. A Celebration Upon Completion
    04. Falling Out of Love at This Volume
    05. Exaltation on a Cool Kitchen Floor
    06. Double Joe (Simon Joyner cover)

    Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion EP Artwork:

    bright eyes letting off the happiness companion artwork

    Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion EP Tracklist:
    01. The Difference in the Shades
    02. The City Has Sex (feat. Waxahatchee)
    03. Contrast and Compare (feat. Waxahatchee)
    04. Kathy with a K’s Song (feat. M Ward)
    05. St. Ides Heaven (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) (Elliott Smith cover)
    06. June on the West Coast (feat. Becky Stark)

    Fevers and Mirrors: A Companion EP Artwork:

    bright eyes fevers and mirrors companion artwork

    Fevers and Mirrors: A Companion EP Tracklist:
    01. Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
    02. A Scale, a Mirror, and Those Indifferent Clocks (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
    03. Arienette
    04. Hypnotist (Song for Daniel H) (Lullaby for the Working Class cover)
    05. When the Curious Girl Realizes She is Under Glass (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
    06. A Spindle, a Darkness, a Fever, and a Necklace (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

    Bright Eyes 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    03/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
    03/25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    03/26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    03/31 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall
    04/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    04/03 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
    04/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    04/07 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    04/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    04/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    04/10 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    05/19 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly
    05/20 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
    05/21 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
    05/22 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
    05/23 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
    05/25 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
    05/26 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    05/27 — Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
    05/28 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    05/29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    05/31 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    06/01 — Cincinatti, OH @ Brady Music Center
    06/02 — Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island
    06/03 — Ashbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
    06/04 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    06/05 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
    06/15 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
    06/16 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
    06/17 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    06/18 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamin’s Edgefield Amphitheatre
    06/20 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    06/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    06/24 — San Diego, CA @ Soma
    06/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    06/28 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
    06/30 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
    07/01 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    07/02 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
    07/03 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
    08/12 — Oslo, NO @ Øyafestivalen 2022
    08/ 14 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    08/16 — Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
    08/17 — Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
    08/19 — Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
    08/20 — Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
    08/22 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    08/23 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
    08/25 — Vienna, AL @ Arena Open Air
    08/26 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
    08/27 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
    08/30 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    08/31 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
    09/01 — Dublin, UK @ Vicar Street
    09/05 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham
    09/06 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

