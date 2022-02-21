Britney Spears Signs Book Deal for Tell-All Memoir

Britney Spears has reportedly signed a deal with Simon & Schuster for the publishing of her memoir.

According to Page Six and TMZ, the deal is worth as much as $15 million and is the culmination of an intense bidding war between several publishers.

Since successfully terminating her conservatorship last November, Spears has been teasing a tell-all memoir. In an Instagram post last month, she posted a photo of a typewriter with the caption, “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING?”

Spears’ tumultuous career, from her peak as pop music’s biggest star, to her public mental breakdown, ensuing 13-year conservatorship, and prolonged legal battle, has been the focus of numerous documentaries and articles over the last several years. Even Spears’ own sister, Jamie Lynn, released a memoir (Britney later filed a cease-and-desist letter against Jamie Lynn, demanding that she refrain “from referencing Britney derogatorily during [her] promotional campaign”).

Spears now appears set to tell her story for the first time. In recent months, she has also teased a return to music, as well a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. She has also been invited to speak before Congress.