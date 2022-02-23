Menu
BTS Announce Las Vegas Concert Residency

The Korean pop stars will play four nights in Sin City this April

BTS Las Vegas
BTS, photo via BIGHIT MUSIC
February 22, 2022 | 7:09pm ET

    BTS will head to Las Vegas this April for four big concerts. The aptly titled, “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS” will take place April 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th at Allegiant Stadium.

    In order to purchase tickets, fans must either be a member of BTS’ Global Official Fanclub ARMY, or register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Pre-Sale. The registration period is now ongoing, with tickets available starting March 3rd.

    For those who are unable to secure a ticket, BTS will be simulcasting all four concerts at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Additionally, the April 16th concert will be streamed live online.

    Last week, BTS announced a three concert residency in Seoul, South Korea taking place on March 10th, 12, and 13th. These shows come on the heels of the group’s triumphant four-night swing in Los Angeles last fall, which marked their first in-person concerts since 2019.

    Ed. Note: Make sure to subscribe to Stanning BTS, a podcast for members of BTS ARMY.

    BTS 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/10 – Seoul, KR @ Seoul Olympic Stadium
    03/12 – Seoul, KR @ Seoul Olympic Stadium
    03/13 – Seoul, KR @ Seoul Olympic Stadium
    04/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
    04/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
    04/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
    04/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

