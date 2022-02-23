BTS Announce Las Vegas Concert Residency

BTS will head to Las Vegas this April for four big concerts. The aptly titled, “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS” will take place April 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th at Allegiant Stadium.

In order to purchase tickets, fans must either be a member of BTS’ Global Official Fanclub ARMY, or register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Pre-Sale. The registration period is now ongoing, with tickets available starting March 3rd.

For those who are unable to secure a ticket, BTS will be simulcasting all four concerts at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Additionally, the April 16th concert will be streamed live online.

Last week, BTS announced a three concert residency in Seoul, South Korea taking place on March 10th, 12, and 13th. These shows come on the heels of the group’s triumphant four-night swing in Los Angeles last fall, which marked their first in-person concerts since 2019.

BTS 2022 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Seoul, KR @ Seoul Olympic Stadium

03/12 – Seoul, KR @ Seoul Olympic Stadium

03/13 – Seoul, KR @ Seoul Olympic Stadium

04/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

04/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

04/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

04/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium