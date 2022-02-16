Menu
BTS Announce First Concerts in South Korea Since 2019

"BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL" will also be broadcast online and in theaters globally

BTS live credit big hit music
BTS, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Mary Siroky
February 16, 2022 | 9:53am ET

    Following the first major break the band has taken in over two years, BTS are set to return to the stage in their native South Korea. “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – SEOUL” will take place at Seoul Olympic Stadium March 10th, 12th, and 13th, both for an in-person audience and in cinemas for viewers worldwide.

    Notably, this is the first time BTS will have played a concert for a live audience in Seoul since their “LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF” tour wrapped at that very same venue in 2019. In December 2021, the band played four sold-out nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, marking their return to live concerts entirely, but this string of shows will be the first time the act will be performing for audiences back home in South Korea.

    “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE” in Los Angeles was one of the best-selling concerts in history — anticipation seems to be just as high in the act’s home city, despite ongoing concerns around COVID-19. (Band member V tested positive this week).

    At this time in South Korea, cheering at concerts and in-person events is still prohibited, designed as a measure of protection around the airborne virus. This has prompted audiences at concerts in Seoul to design creative workarounds in the form of coordinated claps and noisemakers — there’s no doubt the BTS ARMY will be able to come up with ways to express their joy.

    An online live stream for “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – SEOUL” will be available on March 10th and 13th. The concert on March 12th will be broadcasted in cinemas worldwide through ‘Live Viewing’ event. More details on the broadcasts will follow on Weverse, the global fan platform designed by HYBE, BTS’ label.

    There still hasn’t been confirmation of a 2022 world tour or new album from BTS despite the many hints that have dropped over the past few months. With this live return to the stage, though, BTS’ quick (but well-deserved) break will officially be over.

