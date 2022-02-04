Menu
Caroline Spence Teams Up with Matt Berninger on “I Know You Know Me”: Stream

The singer-songwriter will also kick off a North American tour next month

Caroline Pence, photo courtesy of artist / Matt Berninger, photo by Chantal Anderson
February 4, 2022 | 5:40pm ET

    Caroline Spence has enlisted The National’s Matt Berninger for her latest single “I Know You Know Me” via Rounder Records.

    On the romantic ballad, the pair conjure up a sweeping tale of intimacy and connection. “No matter where the storm is in my mind/ It’ll never be a place that you can’t find/ You hold the candle, oh, you hold the key/ I know you know me,” they sing in unison before lush strings cascade into the chorus.

    “I’m still beside myself that Matt agreed to be a part of this song,” Spence said in a statement. “I recorded my own solo version for my upcoming record, but always saw potential for it as a duet. Matt’s voice brought a new depth to the narrative and the sonic palette of this song.”

    The song is a follow-up to the Nashville-based singer’s 2019 album Mint Condition, and will be included on her forthcoming, as-yet-untitled fifth studio effort. Stream “I Know You Know Me” below.

    Spence is also headed out next month on a headlining tour of the US, which begins March 18th in Tyler, Texas and includes stops in New York City, Nashville and large swaths of the South and Midwest. David Ramirez is set provide support at select dates as an opener. Grab tickets here.

    The National, meanwhile, most recently released “Somebody Desperate” as the end-credits song for Joe Wright’s upcoming big-screen adaptation of Cyrano. Aaron and Bryce Dessner were named Consequence‘s Composers of the Year in 2021.

    Caroline Spence Tour Dates 2022:
    03/18 – Tyler, TX @ Stanley’s *
    03/19 – Fort Smith, AR @Majestic *
    03/20 – Tulsa, OK @ Mercury Lounge *
    03/21 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall *
    03/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow’s *
    03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *
    04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy
    04/27 – New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall
    04/28 – Washington, DC @ The Loft at City Winery
    05/07 – Berwyn, IL @ Fitzgerald’s
    05/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
    05/11 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
    05/12 – Decatur, AL @ Singer/Songwriter Series at Princess Theatre **
    05/18 – Tulsa, OK @ Mercury Lounge
    05/19 – Fort Worth, TX @ The Post
    05/20 – Austin, TX @ Saxon Pub
    05/21 – Eden, TX @ Green Apple Arts Center
    05/22 – The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe
    05/27 – Decatur, GA @ Eddie’s Attic

    * = w/ David Ramirez
    ** = solo acoustic

