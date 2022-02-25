Cavetown Reveals the Origins of New beabadoobee Collab “Fall In Love With A Girl”: Exclusive

Our recurring Origins feature series gives musicians a platform to share unique insights into their latest release. Today, Cavetown unpacks his newest cut “Fall In Love With A Girl (ft. beabadoobee)” and its dreamy video.

It’d be easy to say that Cavetown’s Robin Skinner has come a long way from covering Twenty One Pilots in his bedroom. Skinner’s music has accrued over 1 billion global streams, he’s about to embark on a nearly sold-out tour, and (in the ultimate sign of graduation) 2020’s SLEEPYHEAD served as his major label debut album. On and off paper, Skinner has long-passed the status of burgeoning music YouTuber.

Now, the Cambridge, U.K.-based artist (who uses he/they pronouns) has returned today (February 25th) with a new beabadoobee collaboration. “Fall In Love With A Girl” details the story of someone coming to terms with their identity within the context of a relationship. Skinner sets the scene of a less-than-happy heterosexual couple, before beabadoobee takes his advice to “fall in love with a girl.”

Skinner attributes much of the feeling of the song and the video to beabadoobee’s influence. “Jacob brought it to life with some sick drums and twinkly synths, Bea’s voice flowed perfectly into the track,” Skinner tells Consequence, “and I thanked them both with lots of tea and biscuits.”

With the tune’s gentle, dream-like quality, the pair foster an empathetic call to action. Take the leap to find your happiness, “Fall In Love With A Girl” seems to scream, even if it’s not the easiest thing to do.

Check out “Fall In Love With A Girl” and its music video below, followed by Skinner’s complete origins of the track and its accompanying visuals.

