Charli XCX Taps SEVENTEEN’s VERNON for “Beg for You” Remix: Stream

Charli XCX has unveiled her new collaboration with SEVENTEEN’s VERNON: a remix of her latest single “Beg for You.”

The new version of the track — which was produced by A.G. Cook and also features original collaborator Rina Sawayama — extends the song to more than four minutes of squelching, sparkling dance-pop, complete with an added verse by VERNON.

“I don’t think I’ll ever feel this type of way again,” the K-pop idol croons over spacey production. “I beg for you, please/ Don’t let go of me, don’t let go of me.”

While Charli first connected with VERNON over Twitter, she previously collaborated with Cook on their remix of “911” for Lady Gaga’s Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album last September. Incidentally, that album also featured Sawayama, who offered up her take on the Chromatica album cut “Free Woman” with Clarence Clarity.

Charli’s fifth album, CRASH, is due out March 18th via Atlantic/Warner UK, and while it’s unknown whether the “Beg for You” remix will make the cut, it will include the original version of the song as well as “Good Ones” and “New Shapes” featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens.

Stream the “Beg for You” remix with VERNON, Cook, and Sawayama below.

Next, Charli is set to get a redo on Saturday Night Live, serving as the musical guest for the upcoming March 5th episode with host Oscar Isaac after having to cancel her planned appearance in the Christmas episode amid the COVID-19 Omicron variant sweeping through New York City last December.

After that, she will embark on a headlining world tour; snag your tickets here. Charli’s also scheduled to perform at Firefly 2022 and headline the 80/35 festival this summer.