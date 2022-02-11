Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama Channel Witchcraft in “Beg for You” Video: Stream

From Charli's upcoming album CRASH

charli xcx rina sawayama beg for you music video stream watch
Rina Sawayama and Charli XCX’s “Beg For You” music video
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 11, 2022 | 2:07pm ET

    Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama are unleashing their witchcraft in the music video for their new single “Beg for You.”

    The Nick Harwood-directed visual for the infectious dance floor banger finds the two avant-garde stars quite literally on an altar, surrounded by other young women in shades of red, pink, and black as they’re forced into a ritual by a white-cloaked priest of the occult and his latex-clad assistant.

    “Oh don’t you leave me this way/ Won’t you wait another hour or two?/ You know I need you to stay/ Don’t make me beg for you/ ‘Cause I’ll beg for you” Charli belts as she slices her hand and her blood pours into a red pool for the priest to drink. However, the duo’s innate power ultimately wins out, taking over the other women in a freeing dance party as sparks explode around them. Stream the music video for “Beg For You” below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The earworm of a track is the third single off Charli’s upcoming album CRASH, following “Good Ones” and “New Shapes” with Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens. The entire studio set is scheduled to arrive on March 18th via Atlantic/Warner UK, and will serve as a follow-up to her 2020 pandemic album How I’m Feeling Now.

    Both Charli XCX and Sawayama appeared on Lady Gaga’s Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album back in September, with Charli re-envisioning “911” with A.G. Cook and Sawayama tackling “Free Woman” alongside Clarence Clarity.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

shamir heterosexuality new album stream

Shamir Unveils New Album Heterosexuality: Stream

February 11, 2022

snoop dogg crip ya enthusiasm bodr bacc on death row album song single music video stream curb your enthusiasm

Snoop Dogg Samples Curb Your Enthusiasm for "Crip Ya Enthusiasm," Drops New Album BODR: Stream

February 11, 2022

moderat more d4ta new album fast land music video single stream watch

Moderat Announce New Album More D4TA, Share "FAST LAND": Stream

February 11, 2022

the head and the heart virginia wind in the night

The Head and The Heart Unveil New Song "Virginia (Wind in the Night)": Stream

February 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama Channel Witchcraft in "Beg for You" Video: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale