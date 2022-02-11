Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama Channel Witchcraft in “Beg for You” Video: Stream

Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama are unleashing their witchcraft in the music video for their new single “Beg for You.”

The Nick Harwood-directed visual for the infectious dance floor banger finds the two avant-garde stars quite literally on an altar, surrounded by other young women in shades of red, pink, and black as they’re forced into a ritual by a white-cloaked priest of the occult and his latex-clad assistant.

“Oh don’t you leave me this way/ Won’t you wait another hour or two?/ You know I need you to stay/ Don’t make me beg for you/ ‘Cause I’ll beg for you” Charli belts as she slices her hand and her blood pours into a red pool for the priest to drink. However, the duo’s innate power ultimately wins out, taking over the other women in a freeing dance party as sparks explode around them. Stream the music video for “Beg For You” below.

Advertisement

Related Video

The earworm of a track is the third single off Charli’s upcoming album CRASH, following “Good Ones” and “New Shapes” with Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens. The entire studio set is scheduled to arrive on March 18th via Atlantic/Warner UK, and will serve as a follow-up to her 2020 pandemic album How I’m Feeling Now.

Both Charli XCX and Sawayama appeared on Lady Gaga’s Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album back in September, with Charli re-envisioning “911” with A.G. Cook and Sawayama tackling “Free Woman” alongside Clarence Clarity.