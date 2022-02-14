Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

China Censored Friends so Ross’ Wife Isn’t Gay and There’s No Such Thing as Sex

Sexual performance issues are turned into "low spirits" and getting "turned on" is changed to "happy to see"

friends censored china gay ross wife lbgtq chinese communist party
Friends (HBO Max)
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 14, 2022 | 3:43pm ET

    Call it “The One Where Nothing Happens.” The first season of Friends recently appeared China’s most popular streaming platforms, but with key moments altered to remove references to sex and LGBTQ people. It’s the latest casualty of China’s “national rejuvenation,” in which the Communist Party requires that all media shown in the country “vigorously promote excellent Chinese traditional culture, revolutionary culture, and advanced socialist culture.”

    According to The New York Times, this has led to changes that range from abrupt to bizarre. Ross still begins the series newly single, but it’s no longer because his wife has just come out as a lesbian and left him for another woman. There’s a sudden cut during the scene where Ross explains what happened to his parents, and the plot point is never mentioned again.

    Other alterations take place in the Chinese subtitles. When Paul the Wine Guy tells Monica about his sexual performance issues, he instead complains of “low spirits.” Joey’s suggestion of visiting a strip club is translated as, “going out to have fun,” and when Rachel quips that gravy boats get her more “turned on” than her fiancé, the subtitles instead say that she’s more “happy to see” tableware.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Chinese social media platform Weibo has already begun censoring complaints. The hashtag #Friendsdeleted was viewed over 50 million times over the weekend, but now returns no results.

    This is not the first time the Communist Party has a taken a chunk out of Friends. The 2021 special Friends: The Reunion was censored for Chinese audiences, and cameos by BTS, Lady Gaga, and Justin Bieber were removed because they had previously drawn the government’s displeasure.

    Last month, a Chinese cut of Fight Club included a new ending where police save the day. The Communist Party has also limited children’s online gaming to three hours a week, barred so-called “sissy men” from television, and removed an episode of The Simpsons that references Tiananmen Square from Disney+ in Hong Kong.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

rage against the machine reunion tour

Rage Against the Machine Announce Rescheduled North American Dates for 2023

February 14, 2022

frances bean kurt cobain daughter riley tony hawk son

Kurt Cobain's Daughter Is Dating Tony Hawk's Son

February 14, 2022

Silk Sonic Love’s Train Con Funk Shun cover song stream

Silk Sonic Share Smooth Cover of "Love's Train" for Valentine's Day: Stream

February 14, 2022

American Song Contest with Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg Announce Eurovision-Inspired American Song Contest

February 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

China Censored Friends so Ross' Wife Isn't Gay and There's No Such Thing as Sex

Menu Shop Search Sale