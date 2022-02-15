Formerly famous chipmunks Chip (John Mulaney) and Dale (Andy Samberg) plot their comeback in the teaser trailer for Disney+’s hybrid live-action animated film Rescue Rangers.

The world they inhabit is full of both cartoons and real humans, and this homage to Who Framed Roger Rabbit? includes a cameo appearance by Roger Rabbit himself. The events pick up 30 years after the end of their television hit, with Chip settled into suburban comfort and working as an insurance salesman, while Dale milks nostalgia appearing on the convention circuit.

But when an old cast mate disappears, the rodents find themselves putting on the detective personas that made them stars in the hopes of uncovering the truth. That is, if they can bridge the distance between them.

Related Video

“You look… different,” a noticeably flat Chip says to a suddenly-3D Dale. “Hey, it’s no secret I had the CGI surgery done,” Dale replies. Along the way, they run into cartoon characters from all eras, including, as Dale says, “that animation style where everything looked ‘real’ but nothing looked right.” In this bad part of town, they meet Seth Rogen, playing a dwarf with an enormous axe who struggles to make eye contact.

“Are you talking to us?” the chipmunks wonder. “Obviously,” Rogen responds, to which Dale suggests, “It looks like you’re talking to that window.” It’s a funny descent into the uncanny valley, as you can see in the teaser trailer below.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers debuts May 20th on Disney+. Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, J.K. Simmons, and Chris Parnell co-star. Akiva Schaffer directs from a script by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand.

