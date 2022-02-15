Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban to Return for New Star Trek Movie

A new Star Trek movie is in the works from WandaVision director Matt Shakman, and the old USS Enterprise gang are preparing to boldly go (again). Per The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, and John Cho are in talks to reprise their roles in the franchise after starring in its last three films.

Paramount executive Brian Robbins and producer J.J. Abrams announced the return of the cast during an investors event Tuesday (February 15th). Led by Pine as Captain Kirk, Quinto as Spock, and Urban as McCoy, the beloved sci-fi saga returned to theaters in 2009 with J. J. Abrams’ Star Trek. Star Trek Into Darkness arrived in 2013, while in 2016, Fast and the Furious director Justin Lin took the reins from Abrams with Star Trek Beyond.

In 2018, it was reported that plans for the fourth installment fell through after Pine and Chris Hemsworth, who appeared in the 2009 film, disagreed with Paramount over compensation. Looks like when Quentin Tarantino’s 1930s gangster idea for the franchise didn’t land, the studio took another stab at negotiating with its stars.

Upon Shakman’s initial announcement as director, the as-yet-untitled fourth Star Trek film was said to be written by Captain Marvel scribe Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer, marking the first series installment to be penned by women. Now, however, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Josh Friedman (Snowpiercer, Avatar 2) and Cameron Squires (WandaVision) are rewriting the pair’s script. The project is set to hit theaters on December 22nd, 2023, a push back from its previously reported June release date.