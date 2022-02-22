Menu
Chris Rock Announces 2022 “Ego Death World Tour”

The comedian's first big tour in five years consists of nearly 40 dates

February 22, 2022 | 10:32am ET

    Chris Rock has announced the “Ego Death World Tour,” his first standup comedy tour in five years.

    Following previously-announced shows in Boston, the North American leg kicks off April 2nd with two sets — one early and one late — in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 38-performance run includes extended stays in Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada, plus stops in Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, and Radio City Music Hall in New York, with plenty of cities small and large in-between. Check out the full itinerary below.

    A ticket pre-sale will begin Thursday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using code CURTAIN) via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale following on Friday, February 25th.

    Last year, Rock tested positive for COVID-19 and urged his fans to get vaccinated. He also had a starring role in season four of Fargo, and produced and starred in the horror film Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

    Chris Rock 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/30 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
    03/31 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
    03/31 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
    04/01 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
    04/02 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
    04/02–  Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
    04/08 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino
    04/09 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino
    04/09 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino
    04/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
    04/5 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
    04/16 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
    04/20 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
    04/21 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
    04/22 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
    05/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    05/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    06/03 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
    06/07 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre
    06/09 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
    06/11 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
    06/4 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre
    06/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
    06/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    06/21 — Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
    06/23 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
    06/24 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
    06/25 — Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino
    07/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    07/07 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland
    07/27 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
    07/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
    08/27 — Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino
    08/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    09/16 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
    09/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
    10/06 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    10/13 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    10/18 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
    10/27 — Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
    11/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

