Chris Rock Announces 2022 “Ego Death World Tour”

Chris Rock has announced the “Ego Death World Tour,” his first standup comedy tour in five years.
Following previously-announced shows in Boston, the North American leg kicks off April 2nd with two sets — one early and one late — in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 38-performance run includes extended stays in Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada, plus stops in Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, and Radio City Music Hall in New York, with plenty of cities small and large in-between. Check out the full itinerary below.
A ticket pre-sale will begin Thursday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using code CURTAIN) via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale following on Friday, February 25th.
Last year, Rock tested positive for COVID-19 and urged his fans to get vaccinated. He also had a starring role in season four of Fargo, and produced and starred in the horror film Spiral: From the Book of Saw.
Chris Rock 2022 Tour Dates:
03/30 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
03/31 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
04/01 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
04/02 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
04/08 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino
04/09 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino
04/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
04/5 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
04/16 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
04/20 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
04/21 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
04/22 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
05/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
05/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
06/03 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
06/07 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre
06/09 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
06/11 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
06/4 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre
06/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
06/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/21 — Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
06/23 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
06/24 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
06/25 — Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino
07/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
07/07 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland
07/27 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
07/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
08/27 — Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino
08/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
09/16 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
09/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
10/06 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/13 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/18 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/27 — Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
11/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre