Chris Rock Announces 2022 “Ego Death World Tour”

Chris Rock has announced the “Ego Death World Tour,” his first standup comedy tour in five years.

Following previously-announced shows in Boston, the North American leg kicks off April 2nd with two sets — one early and one late — in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 38-performance run includes extended stays in Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada, plus stops in Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, and Radio City Music Hall in New York, with plenty of cities small and large in-between. Check out the full itinerary below.

A ticket pre-sale will begin Thursday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using code CURTAIN) via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale following on Friday, February 25th.

Last year, Rock tested positive for COVID-19 and urged his fans to get vaccinated. He also had a starring role in season four of Fargo, and produced and starred in the horror film Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

Chris Rock 2022 Tour Dates:

03/30 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

03/31 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

04/01 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

04/02 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

04/08 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino

04/09 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino

04/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

04/5 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

04/16 — Durham, NC @ DPAC

04/20 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem

04/21 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem

04/22 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

05/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

06/03 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

06/07 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre

06/09 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

06/11 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

06/4 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre

06/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

06/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/21 — Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

06/23 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

06/24 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

06/25 — Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino

07/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

07/07 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland

07/27 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

07/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

08/27 — Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino

08/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

09/16 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

09/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

10/06 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/13 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/18 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/27 — Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

11/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre