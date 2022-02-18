Chris Stapleton Adds to 2022 “All American Road Show” Tour

Chris Stapleton has extended his long-running North American headlining tour, “All-American Road Show,” with dozens of new dates through 2022.

While the trek kicks off on March 17th at the Houston Rodeo, the 25 added shows include stops throughout June, July, August, and October in cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, Cleveland, Detroit, Tampa and New Orleans.

Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” will also feature a long list of special guests throughout its run, including appearances by Willie Nelson, Yola, Margo Price, Sheryl Crow, Elle King, The Highwomen, Mavis Staples, George Strait, and more. Tickets for the latest round of shows go on sale next Friday, Feb. 25th, at 10 a.m. local time, with various pre-sales for the country star’s fan club in the days before. Book your seat here.

Throughout the latter half of 2021, Stapleton collaborated with both Taylor Swift (on Red (Taylor’s Version) vault-track-turned single “I Bet You Think About Me”) and Adele (on the bonus track duet version of No. 1 single “Easy on Me”). He also covered Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” for the band’s The Metallica Blacklist charity compilation.

Meanwhile, the singer is currently nominated for three awards at the upcoming 2022 Grammys, including Best Country Album (for 2020’s Starting Over), Best Country Song (for “Cold”), and Best Country Solo Performance (for “You Should Probably Leave”).

Chris Stapleton 2022 Tour Dates:

03/17 — Houston, TX @ Houston Rodeo

03/18 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino

03/19 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino

04/08 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

04/09 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

04/20 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center +&

04/21 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +&

04/23 — Lexington, KY @ A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field †%&

04/28 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens ‡

04/29 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre ‡

04/30 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell ‡

05/05 — Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre ‡

05/06 — Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre ‡

05/07 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre ‡

05/11 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ‡

05/12 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ‡

05/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ‡

06/02 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena +^

06/03 — Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supple Amphitheater +^

06/04 — George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheater +^

06/09 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #^

06/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum #^

06/11 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater #^

06/16 — Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena +^

06/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre +^

06/18 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre +^

06/23 — West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ‡^

06/24 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ‡^

06/25 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ‡^

07/07 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center ‡°

07/08 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park °§!

07/09 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum ‡°

07/21 — Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino ‡

07/22 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ‡°

07/23 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field **=^

07/28 — Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater ‡°

07/29 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ‡°

07/30 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ††

08/17 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC ‡°

08/19 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ‡°

08/20 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ‡°

08/25 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ‡>

08/26 — Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ‡>

08/27 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ‡>

09/02 — Snowmass, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass

09/03 — Snowmass, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass

09/04 — Snowmass, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass

10/06 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center ‡>

10/07 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ‡>

10/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ‡>

10/13 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena ‡>

10/15 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live ‡>

10/20 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena ‡>

10/21 — Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena ‡>

10/22 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center ‡>

10/27 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena ‡>

& = w/ Yola

† = w/ Willie Nelson

% = w/ Sheryl Crow

‡ = w/ Elle King

+ = w/ Margo Price

^ = w/ Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

# = w/ Dwight Yoakam

° = w/ Madeline Edwards

§ = w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

! = w/ Marty Stuart

** = w/ The Highwomen

= w/ Mavis Staples

†† = w/ George Strait

> = w/ Morgan Wade