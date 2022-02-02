Menu
Christian Rapper Dropped from Label for Sending Dick Pics

GAWVI has been acussed by multiple women of digital harassment and sending unsolicited graphic pictures

GAWVI, image via gawvi.com
February 2, 2022 | 11:11am ET

    Christian rapper GAWVI has been dropped from his record label and booted off the “We Are Unashamed Tour” for digital harassment, allegedly sending numerous “unasked for dick pics” to multiple women.

    “Due to behavior that is inconsistent with our core values, we have ended our professional relationship with GAWVI,” Reach Records wrote in a social media statement. “This was a tough decision for us because of the level of complexity and because we invest in our artists not just for their talent, but also as brothers and sisters in Christ. This is something we have been processing for over a year and have wrestled with what would be the right way forward. New details that were provided made us realize today’s decision was necessary.”

    That phrase, “New details,” seems to be a reference to allegations of digital harassment and other bad behavior. The flood gates opened with a tweet from the visual artist Cataphant, who posted on Twitter, “Years ago I made album artwork for @gawvi. For my next project I’m going to make a collage of all the unasked for dick pics he sent to women while he was still married.”

    One person responded, “I unfortunately have proof,” and added, “I fell victim as well.”

    Rapzilla notes that GAWVI’s now-ex-wife, Brianna Azucena, posted a series of TikToks alluding to infidelity and trauma, though she has made her account private. More allegations have been collected in a Christian hip-hop subreddit. Check out a collection of social media statements below.

