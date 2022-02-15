Coachella Drops All COVID-19 Precautions

Coachella Music Festival has quietly updated its health and safety rules and will not require proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test, mask wearing, or any other pandemic precautions for the 2022 event.

“In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022,” organizers wrote. The change comes as the state of California loosens its COVID-19 rules, mandating masks only for certain indoor environments, and ordering vaccination or a negative test only for indoor events of 1,000 or more attendees. And while nearby Los Angeles County is keeping several precautions in place, Coachella is held in Riverside County, where officials are falling back on state guidelines.

The CDC has repeatedly held that outdoor events are safer than events taking place indoors, but that doesn’t mean that transmission at the festival will be zero, especially if there are no barriers in place to prevent infected people from attending. As the Coachella website acknowledges, “COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Coachella 2022 will be headlined by Kanye West, Billie Eilish, and Harry Styles. Travis Scott had previously been announced, but was dropped following the death of 10 fans at his Astroworld Festival. He may still appear during Ye’s set — that is, if Ye plays. He recently demanded an apology from Billie Eilish after the younger pop star stopped her own concert to help an ailing fan, which West perceived as a slight against Scott.

Coachella takes place April 15th-17th and 22nd-24th at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California .Tickets are available here.