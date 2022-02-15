Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Coachella Drops All COVID-19 Precautions

In response to the state of California loosening its COVID-19 guidelines

coachella drops covid-19 precautions vaccine masks negative test 2022 music festival
Coachella, photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 15, 2022 | 4:26pm ET

    Coachella Music Festival has quietly updated its health and safety rules and will not require proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test, mask wearing, or any other pandemic precautions for the 2022 event.

    “In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022,” organizers wrote. The change comes as the state of California loosens its COVID-19 rules, mandating masks only for certain indoor environments, and ordering vaccination or a negative test only for indoor events of 1,000 or more attendees. And while nearby Los Angeles County is keeping several precautions in place, Coachella is held in Riverside County, where officials are falling back on state guidelines.

    The CDC has repeatedly held that outdoor events are safer than events taking place indoors, but that doesn’t mean that transmission at the festival will be zero, especially if there are no barriers in place to prevent infected people from attending. As the Coachella website acknowledges, “COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Coachella 2022 will be headlined by Kanye West, Billie Eilish, and Harry Styles. Travis Scott had previously been announced, but was dropped following the death of 10 fans at his Astroworld Festival. He may still appear during Ye’s set — that is, if Ye plays. He recently demanded an apology from Billie Eilish after the younger pop star stopped her own concert to help an ailing fan, which West perceived as a slight against Scott.

    Coachella takes place April 15th-17th and 22nd-24th at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California .Tickets are available here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

my morning jacket 2022 tour dates tickets

My Morning Jacket Announce 2022 Tour Dates

February 15, 2022

roots picnic 2022 pre-sale tickets mary j blige jazmine sullivan

Roots Picnic 2022 Lineup Announced: Get Exclusive Pre-Sale Tickets

February 15, 2022

Sound on Sound Festival 2022 lineup

Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews, The National, and Brandi Carlile Set for Inaugural Sound on Sound Festival

February 15, 2022

nofx punk in drublic 2022

NOFX Confirm Four Punk in Drublic Festivals for 2022: Pennywise, Face to Face, and More

February 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Coachella Drops All COVID-19 Precautions

Menu Shop Search Sale