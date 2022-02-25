Code Orange Share Full “Back Inside the Glass” Concert for Free: Watch

Code Orange have shared the full performance from their “Back Inside the Glass” Halloween 2020 livestream concert for free.

“Back Inside the Glass” was Code Orange’s third livestream of the pandemic. The band was forced to perform virtual shows after releasing its 2020 album Underneath right as the live music industry shut down.

This particular livestream was notable for its VR environments. Digitally augmenting reality has been a recurring concept for Code Orange, and it was no better exemplified than with “Back Inside the Glass.”

The release of the full performance for fans who may have missed it the first time comes a week before Code Orange kick off their 2022 touring itinerary. The band will be supporting Korn starting March 4th in Springfield, Missouri, before embarking on its own headlining run starting April 3rd in Detroit, Michigan. Get tickets to all upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.

As previously mentioned, Code Orange were unable to tour in support of Underneath until 2021. The band has since shared a lavish music video for the one off single “Out for Blood,” which added elements of dance music to an already potent blend of industrial metal and hardcore.

You can stream Code Orange’s “Back Inside the Glass” performance below and pick up the show on DVD via the band’s merch store.

