Coheed and Cambria have announced a summer 2022 North American headlining tour, with support from Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica. The band has also unleashed “The Liars Club” as the latest single from their forthcoming album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, out May 27th.

The new tour announcement comes in the midst of Coheed and Cambria’s previously announced winter “Great Destroyer Tour,” which continues tonight (February 22nd) in Oklahoma City. The newly unveiled summer outing, which will see Coheed playing large-scale amphitheaters and arenas, has been dubbed “A Window of a Waking Mind Tour.” That one kicks off July 12th in Miami, Florida, and runs through an August 17th show in Troutdale, Oregon.

Tickets for the winter trek are currently on sale via Ticketmaster, while the summer shows go on sale this Friday (February 25th), with a pre-sale beginning tomorrow (February 23rd).

Advertisement

Related Video

“The Liars Club” follows previous Vaxis II singles “Shoulders” and “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord).” Coheed frontman Claudio Sanchez says of the new song, “When the truth is such a mess, who doesn’t want to live out a different reality? Who doesn’t want to embrace a lie?”

Watch the video for “The Liars Club” and see the dates for Coheed and Cambria’s winter and summer tours below. Pick up tickets to the band’s upcoming shows here.

Coheed and Cambria 2022 Tour Dates:

02/22 – Oklahoma City @ Diamond Ballroom *

02/23 – Memphis, TN @ The Soundstage at Graceland *

02/25 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall *

02/26 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore *

02/28 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine *

03/01 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *

03/02 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

03/04 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

03/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

03/06 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION *

03/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater *

03/09 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

03/11 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre *

03/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

03/14 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory *

03/15 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live *

03/17 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall *

03/18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

03/19 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live *

07/12 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park ^

07/13 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

07/15 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^

07/16 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater ^

07/17 – Irving, TX​ @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

07/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

07/23 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^

07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

07/26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

07/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center ^

07/29 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena ^

07/30 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors ^

08/02 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Festival Grounds ^

08/03 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^

08/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory ^

08/06 – SeatGeek Stadium – Bridgeview, IL ^

08/07 – St Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park ^

08/09 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^

08/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Lot at The Complex ^

08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine LA Outdoors ^

08/13 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^

08/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

08/16 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park ^

08/17 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield ^

Advertisement

* = w/ Sheer Mag

^ = w/ Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica