COIN on Returning to Bonnaroo in 2022

The Nashville trio shares their origin story with The What podcast

coin the what podcast bonnaroo 2022 photo courtesy of the artist
Coin, photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
February 17, 2022 | 10:50am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS 

    A former girlfriend played a big role in getting Ryan Winnen, Chase Lawrence, and Joe Memmel together in what is now COIN. The guys join Brad, Barry and Lord Taco on The What podcast to discuss their Nashville origins, festivals, and their upcoming return to Bonnaroo this summer.

    The What trio also weigh in on last week’s Jack Antonoff conversation and discuss the polarizing responses to Taylor Swift. Not only that, they discuss their upcoming ticket giveaway for Bonnaroo 2022 (or just get your passes here!).

    Make sure you like and subscribe to The What at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our programs, and snag the “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt at the Consequence Shop.

