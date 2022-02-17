COIN on Returning to Bonnaroo in 2022

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A former girlfriend played a big role in getting Ryan Winnen, Chase Lawrence, and Joe Memmel together in what is now COIN. The guys join Brad, Barry and Lord Taco on The What podcast to discuss their Nashville origins, festivals, and their upcoming return to Bonnaroo this summer.

The What trio also weigh in on last week’s Jack Antonoff conversation and discuss the polarizing responses to Taylor Swift. Not only that, they discuss their upcoming ticket giveaway for Bonnaroo 2022 (or just get your passes here!).

