Congress Invited Britney Spears to Testify About Conservatorship

Spears wrote, "Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life"

britney spears invited congress conservatorship testify freedom freebritney
Britney Spears, photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
February 16, 2022 | 5:19pm ET

    Congress has invited Britney Spears to testify about the harsh conditions of her conservatorship and “to describe in your own words how you achieved justice.” 

    After a drawn out legal battle, Spears finally won her freedom last year. Today, February 16th, she shared a letter from Representatives Charlie Crist (Florida) and Eric Swalwell (California) asking her to share her story.

    “I received this letter months ago,” she wrote. “I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now.” She added that “Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life,” and said, “In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy.”

    The letter is dated December 1st. “Many concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardianship and conservatorship process were brought to light,” Representatives Crist and Swalwell wrote. “Especially troubling was news that, for years, you were unable to hire your own counsel to represent your personal and financial interests. Other issues surrounding the initial petition, the eventual permanence of the conservatorship, and being forced to engage in employment against your will, are all equaling concerning.”

    The letter continues, “We wanted to personally invite you and your counsel to meet with us in Congress at a mutually convenient time to describe in your own words how you achieved justice. There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art. Please know that you have absolutely no obligation to do anything more but fight for yourself, but if you are willing, we would appreciate learning more about the emotional and financial turmoil you faced with the conservatorship system.”

    Spears did not mention if she planned on taking Reps Crist and Swalwell up on their offer. She did write, “Thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House,” though, to be clear, the White House is not where she was invited to speak. Check out her Instagram post below.

    Since winning her emancipation in November, Spears has thanked her fans who “saved my life,” blasted Christina Aguilera for her silence, and filed a cease-and-desist letter against her sister Jamie Lynn.

