Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Converge and Chelsea Wolfe Announce First-Ever US “Bloodmoon” Shows

The concerts are set for April 9th and 10th in Boston and New York City, respectively

converge bloodmoon boston nyc
Converge Bloodmoon (photo by Emily Birds)
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 1, 2022 | 1:02pm ET

    Converge and Chelsea Wolfe have announced their first US live dates supporting the collaborative Bloodmoon: I album.

    The pair of shows are set for Boston and New York City on April 9th and 10th, respectively. Caspian and an as-yet-unannounced act will support the Boston date at Roadrunner, while Caspian and Liturgy will open the NYC show at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets go on sale Friday (February 4th) at noon ET and can be purchase via Ticketmaster.

    The shows will mark the first time “Converge Bloodmoon” — as the supergroup is being billed — will take the stage together on US soil to perform the new material. In addition to the members of Converge and Wolfe, the cast is rounded out by Stephen Brodsky (of Cave In) and Ben Chisholm (Wolfe’s longtime collaborator).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The origins of the musical partnership stretch back to the 2016 Roadburn festival. The Dutch fest saw an early version of the collaboration, with the seven-piece performing revamped Converge material under the Blood Moon moniker.

    The artists’ busy schedules wouldn’t clear again until 2019, when they convened to record. Sessions took place at Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou’s God City Studio in Salem, Massachusetts (with Ballou producing), until the pandemic forced the record to be finished remotely.

    The resulting LP, Bloodmoon: I, dropped late last year and garnered widespread praise. It placed prominently on our ranking of the top heavy albums of 2021.

    Advertisement

    converge 2022 us tour
     Editor's Pick
    Converge Announce 2022 US Tour with Full of Hell, Uniform, and Thou

    Prior to the Bloodmoon shows, Converge will hit the road in March for a short US tour with a stacked lineup featuring Full of Hell, Uniform, and Thou. The trek kicks off March 10th in Philadelphia and wraps up on March 20th in Detroit, sticking mostly to the East Coast and Midwest. Get tickets here.

    See the poster for the upcoming “Converge Bloodmoon” shows below.

    unnamed 20 Converge and Chelsea Wolfe Announce First Ever US Bloodmoon Shows

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Cut Copy Announce 2022 North American Tour

February 1, 2022

wolf alice 2022 north american tour dates

Wolf Alice Announce 2022 North American Tour

February 1, 2022

The War on Drugs 2022 tour

The War on Drugs Extend 2022 Tour with New US Dates

February 1, 2022

Tori Amos 2022 North American Tour Dates

Tori Amos Announces 2022 North American Tour

February 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Converge and Chelsea Wolfe Announce First-Ever US "Bloodmoon" Shows

Menu Shop Search Sale