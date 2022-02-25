Menu
Conway the Machine Finally Drops Shady Debut God Don’t Make Mistakes: Stream

Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, and more lend a hand

Conway the Machine, photo courtesy of artist
February 25, 2022 | 9:28am ET

    At long last, Conway the Machine has released God Don’t Make Mistakes, his long-awaited debut album on Shady Records. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    The 12-track LP features an all-star lineup of guests, many of whom the Buffalo rapper has collaborated with before. In addition to Griselda’s Westside Gunn and Benny the Butcher, the project features appearances from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Jill Scott, T.I., and Beanie Sigel.

    Production was handled by Conway’s frequent collaborators The Alchemist and Daringer, as well as Hit-Boy, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, and Beat Butcha. In anticipation of God Don’t Make Mistakes, Conway unleashed the singles “Piano Love” and “John Woo Flick.”

    Much like Westside Gunn’s Who Made the Sunshine, Conway’s first official album on Shady marks his last. The Machine also revealed in a recent interview that his contract with Griselda Records has also expired.

    “Sitting right here right now, I’m not on a contract with Griselda, Shady none of that shit no more,” he said on the Bootleg Kev Podcast. “It’s free agency right now you heard. I need that supermax man, I need that Giannis bag.”

    While this likely means Conway just wants to focus on developing artists for his own Drumwork Music Group imprint, God Don’t Make Mistakes seems to mark the end of an era.

    Later this year, Conway will play both weekends of Coachella and head out on his “Love Will Get You Killed” international tour from late March through May. Snag your tickets here.

    God Don’t Make Mistakes Artwork:

    Conway the Machine God Dont Make Mistakes new album artwork stream

    God Don’t Make Mistakes Tracklist:
    01. Lock Load (feat. Beanie Sigel)
    02. Tear Gas (feat. Lil Wayne and Rick Ross)
    03. Piano Love
    04. Drumwork (feat. 7xvegenius and Jae Skeese)
    05. Wild Chapters (feat. T.I and Novel)
    06. Guilty
    07. John Woo Flick (feat. Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher)
    08. Stressed (feat. Wallo)
    09. So Much More
    10. Chanel Pearls (feat. Jill Scott)
    11. Babas (feat. Keisha Plum)
    12. God Don’t Make Mistakes (feat. Annette Price)

