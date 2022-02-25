Rap Song of the Week: Conway the Machine Brings Out the Best in Lil Wayne and Rick Ross on “Tear Gas”

Our new music feature Rap Song of the Week breaks down the essential hip-hop tracks you need to hear. Check out the full playlist here. This week, Conway the Machine links up with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross on “Tear Gas” from his long-awaited Shady debut, God Don’t Make Mistakes.

Conway the Machine’s tenure on Shady Records has been the latest case study for exactly what a major label can provide for a rapper who was already well-respected and making good money from merch and touring. Back in 2017, our former Artist of the Month signed on to make Eminem his ostensible boss as part of a package deal for Griselda, the label and collective founded by his brother Westside Gunn. In the five years since then, both rappers (along with Benny the Butcher) have continued to operate outside of the lines, releasing major projects without the official Shady stamp of approval.

Today (February 25th), Conway finally released God Don’t Make Mistakes, his first and final solo album on the label (in 2019, Griselda released their collaborative album WWCD on Shady). With a star-studded guest list — though Eminem’s name is notably nowhere to be found — and production from big names like The Alchemist, Hit-Boy, and J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, none of this is anything new for the Buffalo rhymer; he’s already collaborated with many of the contributors to the album in the past. The only tangible difference is Shady Records was purportedly involved.

