Corey Taylor has released the CMFB…Sides EP, which includes covers of KISS, Metallica, Red Rider, Eddie Money, and more.

The nine-song offering follows the Slipknot frontman’s 2020 debut solo album, CMFT. Though an EP in name, CMFB…Sides actually clocks in at LP length, kicking off with a cover of Metallica’s “Holier Than Thou” (which was also included on the multi-artist Metallica Blacklist compilation).

From there, Taylor mines his record collection for a slew of hard-rock covers: KISS’ “Got to Choose,” The Dead Boys’ “All This and More,” Eddie Money’s “Shakin’,” John Cafferty’s “On the Dark Side,” and Red Rider’s “Lunatic Fringe” (for which there is a new lyric video).

Advertisement

Related Video

The EP also includes three reworked CMFT tracks: acoustic renditions of “Kansas” and “Halfway Down,” plus a live medley of “Home” and Stone Sour’s “Zzyxz Rd.” The latter originates from Taylor’s “Forum or Against ‘Em” livestream concert.

You can catch Corey Taylor fronting Slipknot when the Knotfest Roadshow kicks off next month. The North American outing launches March 16th in Fargo, North Dakota, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Purchase physical copies of Taylor’s CMFB…Sides via his merch store. Stream the entire EP in the YouTube playlist below, followed by the new lyric video for “Lunatic Fringe.”

Advertisement