Cut Copy Announce 2022 North American Tour

Cut Copy have announced they’re returning to North America for a spring 2022 tour across the US, Canada, and Mexico.
Kicking off April 23rd at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the jaunt will also make stops in cities like Austin, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, and Portland before wrapping up with an appearance at Just Like Heaven 2022 on May 21st. LA electronic musician Suzanne Kraft will serve as the opener for each date.
See the full itinerary below. The fan pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time (code: CUTTERS) via Ticketmaster. After that, tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, February 4th here.
The Aussie electronic outfit last released Freeze, Melt in August 2020.
Cut Copy 2022 Tour Dates:
04/23 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
04/25 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
04/26 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
04/27 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ
04/30 — Tehuixtla, MX @ Festival Vaivén 2022
05/03 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
05/04 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/06 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/08 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/09 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/11 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
05/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/17 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
05/18 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/19 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/21 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven 2022
10/24 — Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
10/25 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
10/26 — London, UK @ Fabric
10/27 — London, UK @ Fabric
10/29 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
10/30 — Paris, FR @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge
11/01 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
11/02 — Cabañas de la Sagra, ES @ Sala Moon
11/03 — Madrid, ES @ Sala Riviera
11/04 – Lisboa, PT @ Coliseu dos Recreios