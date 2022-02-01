Cut Copy Announce 2022 North American Tour

Cut Copy have announced they’re returning to North America for a spring 2022 tour across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Kicking off April 23rd at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the jaunt will also make stops in cities like Austin, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, and Portland before wrapping up with an appearance at Just Like Heaven 2022 on May 21st. LA electronic musician Suzanne Kraft will serve as the opener for each date.

See the full itinerary below. The fan pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time (code: CUTTERS) via Ticketmaster. After that, tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, February 4th here.

The Aussie electronic outfit last released Freeze, Melt in August 2020.

Cut Copy 2022 Tour Dates:

04/23 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

04/25 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

04/26 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/27 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ

04/30 — Tehuixtla, MX @ Festival Vaivén 2022

05/03 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

05/04 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/06 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/08 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/09 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/11 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

05/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/17 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/18 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/19 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/21 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven 2022

10/24 — Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

10/25 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/26 — London, UK @ Fabric

10/27 — London, UK @ Fabric

10/29 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

10/30 — Paris, FR @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge

11/01 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

11/02 — Cabañas de la Sagra, ES @ Sala Moon

11/03 — Madrid, ES @ Sala Riviera

11/04 – Lisboa, PT @ Coliseu dos Recreios