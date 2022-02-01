Menu
Cut Copy Announce 2022 North American Tour

In support of 2020's Freeze, Melt

Cut Copy, photo by Thomas Frim
February 1, 2022 | 2:14pm ET

    Cut Copy have announced they’re returning to North America for a spring 2022 tour across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

    Kicking off April 23rd at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the jaunt will also make stops in cities like Austin, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, and Portland before wrapping up with an appearance at Just Like Heaven 2022 on May 21st. LA electronic musician Suzanne Kraft will serve as the opener for each date.

    See the full itinerary below. The fan pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time (code: CUTTERS) via Ticketmaster. After that, tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, February 4th here.

    The Aussie electronic outfit last released Freeze, Melt in August 2020.

    Cut Copy 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/23 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    04/25 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
    04/26 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    04/27 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ
    04/30 — Tehuixtla, MX @ Festival Vaivén 2022
    05/03 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
    05/04 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    05/06 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    05/08 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    05/09 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    05/11 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
    05/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    05/17 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    05/18 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    05/19 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    05/21 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven 2022
    10/24 — Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
    10/25 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    10/26 — London, UK @ Fabric
    10/27 — London, UK @ Fabric
    10/29 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
    10/30 — Paris, FR @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge
    11/01 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
    11/02 — Cabañas de la Sagra, ES @ Sala Moon
    11/03 — Madrid, ES @ Sala Riviera
    11/04 – Lisboa, PT @ Coliseu dos Recreios

