Daft Punk Streaming Rare Live Performance from 1997 and ‘Homework’ Deluxe Edition

Surprise! To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Daft Punk’s debut album Homework, a rare recording of the duo performing maskless in 1997 will stream on Twitch beginning at 5:22 p.m. ET / 2:22 p.m. PT.

The recording in question is taken from Daft Punk’s December 17th, 1997 gig at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles as part of their “Daftendirektour.” Today’s Twitch stream is billed as an “exclusive and time limited piece of content” that will only be shown once.

Daft Punk have also released a digital deluxe edition of Homework featuring 15 remixes, nine of which were previously unavailable on streaming platforms. The expanded tracklist includes contributions from Masters At Work, DJ Sneak, Todd Terry, Motorbass, Slam, Ian Pooley, I:Cube, Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez, and more. It’s available to stream below; a vinyl release of the Homework deluxe edition is set for April 15th and can be pre-ordered here.

Homework was originally released on January 20th, 1997. Though today’s festivities arrive a couple of days late, the January 22nd date is not without significance — Daft Punk officially announced their disbandment one years ago today

