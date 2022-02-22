Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Daft Punk Streaming Rare Live Performance from 1997 and ‘Homework’ Deluxe Edition

In celebration of the groundbreaking album's 25th anniversary

Daft Punk 1997 Mayan concert
Daft Punk in 1997, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 22, 2022 | 5:21pm ET

    Surprise! To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Daft Punk’s debut album Homework, a rare recording of the duo performing maskless in 1997 will stream on Twitch beginning at 5:22 p.m. ET / 2:22 p.m. PT.

    The recording in question is taken from Daft Punk’s December 17th, 1997 gig at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles as part of their “Daftendirektour.” Today’s Twitch stream is billed as an “exclusive and time limited piece of content” that will only be shown once.

    Daft Punk have also released a digital deluxe edition of Homework featuring 15 remixes, nine of which were previously unavailable on streaming platforms. The expanded tracklist includes contributions from Masters At Work, DJ Sneak, Todd Terry, Motorbass, Slam, Ian Pooley, I:Cube, Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez, and more. It’s available to stream below; a vinyl release of the Homework deluxe edition is set for April 15th and can be pre-ordered here.

    Advertisement

    Homework was originally released on January 20th, 1997. Though today’s festivities arrive a couple of days late, the January 22nd date is not without significance — Daft Punk officially announced their disbandment one years ago today

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Mark Lanegan remembered

Musicians Remember Mark Lanegan: "One of THE Great Singers of the Last 30 Years"

February 22, 2022

kanye west donda 2 experience

How To Stream Kanye West's Donda 2 Concert For Free Online

February 22, 2022

mura masa bbycakes lil uzi vert pinkpantheress shygirl new song stream

Mura Masa Recruits Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, and Shygirl for "bbycakes": Stream

February 22, 2022

jeen yuhs directors talk recap

The jeen-yuhs Cast and Crew Take it Back to S.O.B.'s For Q&A Event: Recap

February 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Daft Punk Streaming Rare Live Performance from 1997 and 'Homework' Deluxe Edition

Menu Shop Search Sale