Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Daniel Radcliffe is “Weird Al” Yankovic in First Photo from Upcoming Biopic

WEIRD: The 'Weird Al' Yankovic Story is currently in production

Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al
Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird Al” Yankovic (Roku)
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 22, 2022 | 4:03pm ET

    Daniel Radcliffe is set to star as “Weird Al” Yankovic in an upcoming biopic about the legendary musician, comedian, and parodist. With filming now underway, Roku has shared the first photo of Radcliffe in character.

    The film, aptly titled WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story, was written by Yankovic himself alongside Eric Appel, who will also serve as the film’s director. The biopic “holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle,” promises a press release. “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

    WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story is a co-production of Funny or Die, and will be released exclusively on The Roku Channel. An exact release date has not yet been revealed.

    Advertisement

    The real “Werid Al” recently mapped out “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,” a lengthy 133-date jaunt that will keep the comedian on the road from late April until the end of October. Get tickets here.

    Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al

    Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird Al” Yankovic (Roku)

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

john mulaney 2022 from scratch us tour

John Mulaney Extends 2022 "From Scratch" Tour

February 22, 2022

chris rock 2022 ego death tour world north america tickets buy

Chris Rock Announces 2022 "Ego Death World Tour"

February 22, 2022

Larry David HBO documentary

The Larry David Story Coming to HBO

February 16, 2022

Kevin Hart may still host Oscars after all

How to Buy Tickets to Kevin Hart's 2022 Standup Tour

February 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Daniel Radcliffe is "Weird Al" Yankovic in First Photo from Upcoming Biopic

Menu Shop Search Sale