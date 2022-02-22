Daniel Rossen Drops New Single “Unpeopled Space”: Stream

Daniel Rossen has unveiled his new single “Unpeopled Space” via Warp Records. Stream it below.

Following a meditative instrumental intro, the singer-songwriter spins a narrative about the time he spent in upstate New York before moving to Santa Fe, New Mex. to record his upcoming album. “Ten years gone, was it worth it?/ Is the answer clear? And after all/ And after all, nothing’s lost/ There’s nothing, there’s nothing there/ Whatever was, whatever will/ We belong here now,” he sings over a cacophony of instruments and harmonies.

“Unpeople Space” marks the second release off Rossen’s first-ever solo album You Belong There, which is set to arrive April 8th, and serves as a follow-up to lead single “Shadow in the Frame.” The LP is also the instrumentalist’s first solo project in the decade since he released his 2012 EP Silent Hour/Golden Mile.

Back in January, the Grizzly Bear frontman shared the inspiration behind “Shadow in a Frame” with Consequence for our ongoing Origins series, which included everything from the soundtrack to The Wizard of Oz and his pastime of running to serious contemplations of the future and getting older.

Rossen has also announced that he’ll be heading out on a 34-date headlining tour throughout North America and Europe in support of You Belong There, which begins March 27 in Austin, Texas and hits cities like New Orleans, Nashville, Washington D.C., and Brooklyn before hopping the pond in May for Germany, Switzerland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and more. Grab your tickets here.

Daniel Rossen 2022 Tour Dates:

03/27 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

03/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/02 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/in

04/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/05 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

04/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/08 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

04/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

04/11 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere

04/12 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

04/14 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse

05/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Kulturkirche Altona

05/08 – Berlin, DE @ Passionskirche

05/10 – Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle

05/11 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

05/12 – Turin, IT @ Circolo della Musica

05/14 – Paris, FR @ Le Café de la Danse

05/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Het Zonnehuis

05/16 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche Köln

05/17 – Ghent, BE @ Handelsbeurs

05/19 – Leeds, UK @ Left Bank

05/20 – London, UK @ Union Chapel

05/23 – Dublin, IE @ Pepper Canister

05/25 – Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s

06/09 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

06/11 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

06/14 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

06/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

06/17 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

06/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

06/19 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

