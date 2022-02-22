Menu
Daniel Rossen Drops New Single “Unpeopled Space”: Stream

The Grizzly Bear frontman has also announced a lengthy tour in support of his debut solo album

February 22, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Daniel Rossen has unveiled his new single “Unpeopled Space” via Warp Records. Stream it below.

    Following a meditative instrumental intro, the singer-songwriter spins a narrative about the time he spent in upstate New York before moving to Santa Fe, New Mex. to record his upcoming album. “Ten years gone, was it worth it?/ Is the answer clear? And after all/ And after all, nothing’s lost/ There’s nothing, there’s nothing there/ Whatever was, whatever will/ We belong here now,” he sings over a cacophony of instruments and harmonies.

    “Unpeople Space” marks the second release off Rossen’s first-ever solo album You Belong There, which is set to arrive April 8th, and serves as a follow-up to lead single “Shadow in the Frame.” The LP is also the instrumentalist’s first solo project in the decade since he released his 2012 EP Silent Hour/Golden Mile.

    Back in January, the Grizzly Bear frontman shared the inspiration behind “Shadow in a Frame” with Consequence for our ongoing Origins series, which included everything from the soundtrack to The Wizard of Oz and his pastime of running to serious contemplations of the future and getting older.

    Rossen has also announced that he’ll be heading out on a 34-date headlining tour throughout North America and Europe in support of You Belong There, which begins March 27 in Austin, Texas and hits cities like New Orleans, Nashville, Washington D.C., and Brooklyn before hopping the pond in May for Germany, Switzerland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and more. Grab your tickets here.

    Daniel Rossen 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/27 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
    03/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
    04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    04/02 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/in
    04/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    04/05 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre
    04/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    04/08 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
    04/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
    04/11 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere
    04/12 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
    04/14 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    04/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse
    05/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Kulturkirche Altona
    05/08 – Berlin, DE @ Passionskirche
    05/10 – Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
    05/11 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
    05/12 – Turin, IT @ Circolo della Musica
    05/14 – Paris, FR @ Le Café de la Danse
    05/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Het Zonnehuis
    05/16 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche Köln
    05/17 – Ghent, BE @ Handelsbeurs
    05/19 – Leeds, UK @ Left Bank
    05/20 – London, UK @ Union Chapel
    05/23 – Dublin, IE @ Pepper Canister
    05/25 – Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s
    06/09 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
    06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
    06/11 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
    06/14 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library
    06/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    06/17 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
    06/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    06/19 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

