Daniel Rossen Drops New Single “Unpeopled Space”: Stream

Daniel Rossen has unveiled his new single “Unpeopled Space” via Warp Records. Stream it below.
Following a meditative instrumental intro, the singer-songwriter spins a narrative about the time he spent in upstate New York before moving to Santa Fe, New Mex. to record his upcoming album. “Ten years gone, was it worth it?/ Is the answer clear? And after all/ And after all, nothing’s lost/ There’s nothing, there’s nothing there/ Whatever was, whatever will/ We belong here now,” he sings over a cacophony of instruments and harmonies.
“Unpeople Space” marks the second release off Rossen’s first-ever solo album You Belong There, which is set to arrive April 8th, and serves as a follow-up to lead single “Shadow in the Frame.” The LP is also the instrumentalist’s first solo project in the decade since he released his 2012 EP Silent Hour/Golden Mile.
Back in January, the Grizzly Bear frontman shared the inspiration behind “Shadow in a Frame” with Consequence for our ongoing Origins series, which included everything from the soundtrack to The Wizard of Oz and his pastime of running to serious contemplations of the future and getting older.
Rossen has also announced that he’ll be heading out on a 34-date headlining tour throughout North America and Europe in support of You Belong There, which begins March 27 in Austin, Texas and hits cities like New Orleans, Nashville, Washington D.C., and Brooklyn before hopping the pond in May for Germany, Switzerland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and more. Grab your tickets here.
Daniel Rossen 2022 Tour Dates:
03/27 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
03/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
04/02 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/in
04/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/05 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre
04/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
04/08 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
04/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
04/11 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere
04/12 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
04/14 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse
05/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Kulturkirche Altona
05/08 – Berlin, DE @ Passionskirche
05/10 – Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
05/11 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
05/12 – Turin, IT @ Circolo della Musica
05/14 – Paris, FR @ Le Café de la Danse
05/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Het Zonnehuis
05/16 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche Köln
05/17 – Ghent, BE @ Handelsbeurs
05/19 – Leeds, UK @ Left Bank
05/20 – London, UK @ Union Chapel
05/23 – Dublin, IE @ Pepper Canister
05/25 – Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s
06/09 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
06/11 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
06/14 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library
06/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
06/17 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
06/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
06/19 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret