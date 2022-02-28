Danzig Announces Spring 2022 US Tour with Cradle of Filth and Crobot

Danzig has announced a Spring 2022 US tour featuring support from Cradle of Filth and Crobot on all dates. The brief two-week jaunt will include one special show that will find Danzig performing 1990’s Danzig II: Lucifuge in full.

The tour kicks off May 5th in Reno, Nevada, and runs through a May 19th show in Austin, Texas. Fans who attend the May 7th show in Ontario, California, will be treated to the full Danzig II: Lucifuge performance, as well as an additional opening set by Tiger Army in the direct support slot.

While Danzig did play a few one-off shows and festival gigs in 2021, the outing will mark the first proper tour for the band since 2018. In the meantime, frontman Glenn Danzig has kept busy making bonkers horror films, including the recent Death Rider in the House of Vampires.

Of course, Danzig has also been fronting his legendary band the Misfits during their reunion shows over the past few years.

See the full list of tour Danzig tour dates below.

Danzig 2022 US Tour Dates with Cradle of Flith and Crobot:

05/05 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

05/07 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena *

05/08 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

05/10 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

05/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

05/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center

05/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

05/17 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore at Harrah’s

05/18 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

05/19 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

* = full Danzig II performance and additional opening set by Tiger Army