Dashboard Confessional Perform “Everyone Else Is Just Noise” on Kimmel: Watch

Dashboard Confessional returned on Friday with their new album, All the Truth That I Can Tell. To support the release, the Chris Carrabba-led band appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and performed “Everyone Else Is Just Noise.” Watch the replay below.

All the Truth That I Can Tell marks Dashboard’s ninth album to date and follow-up to 2018’s Crooked Shadows. In the lead up to its release, Carrabba shared the story behind album track “Here’s to Moving On” and its accompanying video for our Origins series.

In further support of the album, Dashboard Confessional just embarked on a co-headlining tour with fellow emo mainstays Jimmy Eat World. The “Surviving the Truth Tour” runs through the end of May, and tickets can be purchased here.

Advertisement

Related Video