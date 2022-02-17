Dave Grohl Planning to Release Thrash Metal Album Next Week

Dave Grohl is planning to release a full-length thrash metal album, and it’ll likely arrive sometime in the next week. To coincide with the release of Foo Fighters’ new horror film, Studio 666, the band recorded music under the moniker Dream Widow. Grohl quietly released one of Dream Widow’s tracks, “March of the Insane,” earlier this week, but he says there’s an entire album’s worth of material on the way.

Studio 666 follows Foo Fighters as they record their album, Medicine at Midnight, in a haunted mansion. As Grohl explained during an interview on The Howard Stern Show this week, Dream Widow’s music is a central plot point in the film. “I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band [Dream Widow] from 25 years ago that recorded there. And there’s this song that, if recorded and completed, the fucking demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Grohl further explained that Dream Widow’s singer “went insane, murdered his entire band over creative differences and then kills himself in the house.”

Now, to coincide with Studio 666’s February 25th release, Grohl intends to release Dream Widow’s “lost album.”

“I mean, I work fast, but fuck, this deadline is going to kill me. Yes, I’ll get it out for the movie. By February 25th, there will be a Dream Widow record,” Grohl told Rolling Stone. He said he’s drawing inspiration from his days “fucking Eighties thrash-metal kid,” and cited Trouble, Corrosion of Conformity, and Kyuss as bands whose sounds he is emulating. Another track on the album, “Lacrimus dei Ebrius,” is a 13-minute metal epic composed of four or five different suites.

Dream Widow isn’t Grohl’s first foray into metal. He previously created the metal side project Probot, and released a self-titled album in 2004 that featured a number of guest singers, including Venom’s Cronos, Soulfly’s Max Cavalera, King Diamond, Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister, and more.