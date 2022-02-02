Murderville Showrunner Wants Dave Grohl for a Potential Season 2

The upcoming Netflix series Murderville stakes an early claim to the title of “wildest comedy of 2022,” bringing together a number of elements, including cop parody, improv comedy, and famous people being pranked, to deliver something remarkably unique. And while the first season has yet to premiere, if you ask showrunner Krister Johnson who he might want to involve in Season 2, he has an answer: Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters.

Each episode of Murderville features a trainee detective (played by a celebrity) being paired up with senior detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) to solve a crime — the catch being that while everyone else involved has a script, the “trainee” has no idea what’s going on, and has to improv their way through each scene before ultimately coming up with the answer to whodunnit.

The first season features special guest stars Conan O’Brien, Marshawn Lynch, Kumail Nanjiani, Annie Murphy, Sharon Stone, and Ken Jeong, who each bring a unique approach to their investigations. And in a phone interview with Consequence, Johnson reveals that while there’s no word about a potential Season 2 yet, “As a fan of the Foo Fighters and Dave Grohl’s comedy chops, I think he would enjoy this show. I think that would be really fun.”

Advertisement

Related Video

However, Johnson adds, “There are literally a hundred people I could name who would be amazing to work with and who I think would have fun with it.” As he notes, when it comes to this sort of question, “The danger is actually thinking that there’s that one person who would just make it so good, because you might be wrong or you might change how you approach it, to give them what they need to be good. And then suddenly you’re not putting them in the kind of scenarios that that person needs to be in.”

As fans of Grohl know, his talents do extend beyond music, having made appearances (not as himself) in Drunk History, The Muppets, and Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny. He also stars in the upcoming horror comedy film Studio 666, premiering on February 25th this year.

Meanwhile, Murderville Season 1 premieres Thursday, February 3rd. Check out the trailer below, and look forward to our full interview with Johnson, coming soon.

Advertisement