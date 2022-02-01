Dave Matthews Band Announce 2022 North American Summer Tour

Dave Matthews Band have revealed the details for their annual summer tour of North America.

Spanning 46 dates in total, DMB’s 2022 summer tour includes multiple nights at Alpine Valley in East Troy, WI; Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH; Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, NY; Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village, CO; and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

As per tradition, DMB will also play three shows at the scenic Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA over Labor Day weekend (September 2nd-4th).

The tour’s itinerary also includes dates in Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Toronto, Virginia Beach, Phoenix, and beyond. Check out the full itinerary below.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 25, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is now underway at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com.

Dave Matthews Band 2022 Tour Dates:

05/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center at The University of Texas

05/13 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

05/14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/17 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

05/18 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

05/20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

05/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

05/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

05/29 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

06/03 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

06/04 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

06/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

06/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

06/10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/17 – Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center

06/18 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

06/21 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/24 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

06/25 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

06/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

06/29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/2 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/3 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/8 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/9 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/20 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/23 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

08/30 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

09/02 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/03 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/04 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/09 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

09/10 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/16 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/17 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

