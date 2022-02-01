Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dave Matthews Band Announce 2022 North American Summer Tour

The 46-date outing includes a three-night run at the Gorge over Labor Day weekend

Dave Matthews Band 2022 tour
Dave Matthews Band, photo by Danny Clinch
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 1, 2022 | 9:19am ET

    Dave Matthews Band have revealed the details for their annual summer tour of North America.

    Spanning 46 dates in total, DMB’s 2022 summer tour includes multiple nights at Alpine Valley in East Troy, WI; Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH; Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, NY; Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village, CO; and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

    As per tradition, DMB will also play three shows at the scenic Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA over Labor Day weekend (September 2nd-4th).

    Related Video

    The tour’s itinerary also includes dates in Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Toronto, Virginia Beach, Phoenix, and beyond. Check out the full itinerary below.

    Advertisement

    Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 25, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is now underway at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com.

    Dave Matthews Band 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center at The University of Texas
    05/13 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    05/14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    05/17 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
    05/18 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
    05/20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    05/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
    05/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    05/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    05/29 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    06/03 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
    06/04 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
    06/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
    06/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
    06/10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    06/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    06/17 – Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center
    06/18 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
    06/21 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    06/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    06/24 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    06/25 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    06/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    06/29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    07/2 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
    07/3 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
    07/8 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    07/9 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    07/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    07/13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    07/15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
    07/16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
    07/20 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    07/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    07/23 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
    08/30 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
    09/02 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
    09/03 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
    09/04 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
    09/09 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
    09/10 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
    09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
    09/16 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
    09/17 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

teaches of peaches 20th anniversary tour

Peaches Announces "The Teaches of Peaches" 20th Anniversary Tour

January 31, 2022

Bad Bunny 2022 tour

Bad Bunny Adds New Dates to 2022 "World's Hottest Tour"

January 31, 2022

Tash Sultana

Tash Sultana Announces 2022 North American Tour

January 31, 2022

Lady Gaga jazz and piano

Lady Gaga Announces 2022 Las Vegas Residency

January 31, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dave Matthews Band Announce 2022 North American Summer Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale