Dave Matthews Band Announce 2022 North American Summer Tour

Dave Matthews Band have revealed the details for their annual summer tour of North America.
Spanning 46 dates in total, DMB’s 2022 summer tour includes multiple nights at Alpine Valley in East Troy, WI; Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH; Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, NY; Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village, CO; and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
As per tradition, DMB will also play three shows at the scenic Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA over Labor Day weekend (September 2nd-4th).
The tour’s itinerary also includes dates in Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Toronto, Virginia Beach, Phoenix, and beyond. Check out the full itinerary below.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 25, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is now underway at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com.
Dave Matthews Band 2022 Tour Dates:
05/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center at The University of Texas
05/13 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
05/14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/17 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
05/18 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
05/20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
05/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
05/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
05/29 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
06/03 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
06/04 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
06/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
06/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
06/10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/17 – Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center
06/18 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
06/21 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/24 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
06/25 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
06/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
06/29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/2 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/3 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/8 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/9 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/20 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/23 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
08/30 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
09/02 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/03 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/04 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/09 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
09/10 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/16 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/17 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl