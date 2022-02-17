Dave Renewed for Season 3 by FX Networks

Dave has been renewed for a third season by FX Networks.

The series centers around the eponymous Dave Burd as an exaggerated version of his rap alter ego Lil Dicky while he attempts to fulfill his destiny as the next great legend in the pantheon of hip-hop… if only he could actually get around to making his debut album.

Produced in part by Scooter Braun, the show also stars Davionte “GaTa” Ganter (a.k.a. Lil Dicky’s real-life hype man) as well as Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, Travis “Taco” Bennett of Odd Future, and Christine Ko with Benny Blanco, Gina Hecht, and David Paymer in recurring roles. Dave has become one of the hottest places on TV to find an A-list cameo, and featured everyone from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber to Doja Cat, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Lil Nas X in its star-studded second season.

Season 3 of Dave is expected to air sometime in 2023. Over the course of its two seasons, Dave has steadily gained momentum to become the most-watched comedy on FX’s current roster of programming, which also includes Better Things, Atlanta, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Reservation Dogs, and more.

During the Television Critics Association’s annual winter press tour, FX also revealed that the aforementioned Atlanta will be ending after its fourth season.