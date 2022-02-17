Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dave Renewed for Season 3 by FX Networks

The news follows the show's star-studded second season

dave season 3 renewed fx
Lil Dicky in Dave (FXX)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 17, 2022 | 5:01pm ET

    Dave has been renewed for a third season by FX Networks.

    The series centers around the eponymous Dave Burd as an exaggerated version of his rap alter ego Lil Dicky while he attempts to fulfill his destiny as the next great legend in the pantheon of hip-hop… if only he could actually get around to making his debut album.

    Produced in part by Scooter Braun, the show also stars Davionte “GaTa” Ganter (a.k.a. Lil Dicky’s real-life hype man) as well as Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, Travis “Taco” Bennett of Odd Future, and Christine Ko with Benny Blanco, Gina Hecht, and David Paymer in recurring roles. Dave has become one of the hottest places on TV to find an A-list cameo, and featured everyone from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber to Doja Cat, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Lil Nas X in its star-studded second season.

    Season 3 of Dave is expected to air sometime in 2023. Over the course of its two seasons, Dave has steadily gained momentum to become the most-watched comedy on FX’s current roster of programming, which also includes Better Things, Atlanta, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Reservation Dogs, and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    During the Television Critics Association’s annual winter press tour, FX also revealed that the aforementioned Atlanta will be ending after its fourth season.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Foo Fighters favorite concerts

Foo Fighters Reveal Their Favorite Concert Memories: Exclusive

February 17, 2022

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me the Horizon Bad Habits

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me the Horizon Unleash Collaborative Take on "Bad Habits": Stream

February 17, 2022

fucking identical twins Megan Thee Stallion Nathan Lane Bowen Yang Megan Mullally

Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang, and Megan Mullally Join A24's Fucking Identical Twins

February 17, 2022

charli xcx rosalia lcd soundsystem

SNL Returns with New Episodes Featuring Rosalía, Charli XCX, and LCD Soundsystem

February 17, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dave Renewed for Season 3 by FX Networks

Menu Shop Search Sale