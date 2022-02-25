David Lynch’s Weather Report Forecasts “Death and Destruction” for Vladimir Putin

David Lynch included an unusual forecast in his daily weather report on February 25th, predicting that “death and destruction” will come for Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine.

Lynch revived the weather reports in 2020 after sporadically posting them to his website in the aughts. He’s known for enthusiastically shaking the camera on Fridays and faithfully reporting the Los Angeles temperatures before signing off with a wave.

The February 25th report began like many others, with Lynch revving up like a boxing ring announcer to exclaim, “If you can believe it, it’s a Friday once again!” But his YouTube video soon took an unexpected turn.

“Today I was thinking about the Ukrainians and the song ‘Roads’ by Portishead from the year 1994,” he said. “This afternoon it will be going up to –” and here he sighed and trailed off. “Well, I don’t know what the temperature will be this afternoon.”

Lynch shook his head. “If I could say something to Mr. President Vladimir Putin: We are as human beings charged as to how we treat our fellow man. And there is a law of nature — a hard and fast law — there’s no loopholes, there’s no escaping it. And this law is: What you sow, you shall reap.

“Right now, Mr. Putin,” he continued, “You are sowing death and destruction. And it’s all on you. The Ukrainians didn’t attack your country. You went in and attacked their country. And all this death and destruction is gonna come back and visit you. And in this big picture, this show that we’re involved in, there’s an infinite amount of time. So there’s plenty of time — life after life after life — for you to reap what you are sowing. My advice to you is: Save yourself. Save the Ukrainians. Save this world. Start getting along with your neighbors. Start building friendships. We are a world family. There’s no room for this kind of absurdity anymore. Get with it. Stop this attack.”

Check out the weather report below. Earlier this month, Steven Spielberg cast Lynch in a secret role in his upcoming semi-autobiographical movie. If you’d like, you can revisit our 20th anniversary look-back on Mulholland Drive and our 25th anniversary take on Lost Highway.