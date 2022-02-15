Death Cab for Cutie Cover Yoko Ono’s “Waiting for the Sunrise”: Stream

Ben Gibbard’s latest project has been compiling an album of Yoko Ono covers in honor of the iconic — and often misunderstood — musician. Today, his band Death Cab for Cutie have shared their own contribution to Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono before its February 18th release.

“Waiting for the Sunrise” originally appeared on Ono’s 1973 double album Approximately Infinite Universe, which she co-produced with her husband John Lennon. The album saw Ono move from her avant-garde musical beginnings into a more straightforward pop sound, although “Waiting for the Sunrise” still has an endearing quirky spunk.

Death Cab’s cover stays pretty authentic to Ono’s original, utilizing the same propulsive drum beat. They do give it a more rock-forward feel by adding some lovely vocal harmonies and a great breakdown near the end. Listen to the cover below.

“[Ono] is an artist whose output has run the gamut from avant-garde to bubblegum pop, often across a single album,” Gibbard said in a statement. “For years, it has been my position that her songwriting has been criminally overlooked. She has consistently created melodies as memorable as those of best pop writers.”

Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono also includes Japanese Breakfast’s cover of “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do,” as well as David Byrne and Yo La Tengo teaming up for “Who Has Seen the Wind?”

This spring, Death Cab will head to Atlanta for Shaky Knees Music Festival.