Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Death Cab for Cutie Cover Yoko Ono’s “Waiting for the Sunrise”: Stream

Another preview of the tribute album Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono

ben gibbard death cab for cutie yoko ono cover waiting for the sunrise
Ben Gibbard (photo by Philip Cosores) and Yoko Ono (photo courtesy of the artist)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 15, 2022 | 1:33pm ET

    Ben Gibbard’s latest project has been compiling an album of Yoko Ono covers in honor of the iconic — and often misunderstood — musician. Today, his band Death Cab for Cutie have shared their own contribution to Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono before its February 18th release.

    “Waiting for the Sunrise” originally appeared on Ono’s 1973 double album Approximately Infinite Universe, which she co-produced with her husband John Lennon. The album saw Ono move from her avant-garde musical beginnings into a more straightforward pop sound, although “Waiting for the Sunrise” still has an endearing quirky spunk.

    Death Cab’s cover stays pretty authentic to Ono’s original, utilizing the same propulsive drum beat. They do give it a more rock-forward feel by adding some lovely vocal harmonies and a great breakdown near the end. Listen to the cover below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “[Ono] is an artist whose output has run the gamut from avant-garde to bubblegum pop, often across a single album,” Gibbard said in a statement. “For years, it has been my position that her songwriting has been criminally overlooked. She has consistently created melodies as memorable as those of best pop writers.”

    Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono also includes Japanese Breakfast’s cover of “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do,”  as well as David Byrne and Yo La Tengo teaming up for “Who Has Seen the Wind?”

    This spring, Death Cab will head to Atlanta for Shaky Knees Music Festival.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Foo Fighters extreme metal song

Foo Fighters Go Extreme Metal on New Song "March of the Insane": Stream

February 15, 2022

Kurt Vile 2022

Kurt Vile Announces New Album (watch my moves), Shares "Like Exploding Stones": Stream

February 15, 2022

Silk Sonic Love’s Train Con Funk Shun cover song stream

Silk Sonic Share Smooth Cover of "Love's Train" for Valentine's Day: Stream

February 14, 2022

vince staples new single magic stream

Vince Staples Shares Punchy New Single "Magic": Stream

February 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Death Cab for Cutie Cover Yoko Ono's "Waiting for the Sunrise": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale