Deb Never Drops New Song "Crutches": Stream

Her first release since the 2021 EP Where Have All the Flowers Gone

Deb Never, photo by Nate Guenthe
February 24, 2022 | 2:17pm ET

    Deb Never has shared the new song “Crutches,” a rocking ode to leaping before you look.

    “‘Don’t get ahead of yourself,'” the Pacific Northwest songwriter quotes to begin the song. “‘You’re running too fast/ Before you learn how to walk/ And now you’re on crutches,'” a person says. But Never ignores them: “Nobody cares about the things that you want/ You’ve got to go and get ’em,” she sings, before launching into a barnstorming chorus: “I’m tearing down the walls/ I’m storming in like thunder/ ‘Cause I’m tired of waiting for/ Better days.” Check it out below.

    “Crutches” is Deb Never’s first song since releasing her 2021 EP Where Have All the Flowers Gone. Next month she’s touring the UK with slowthai, and in April she’s hitting the road with Omar Apollo. Tickets are available here.

    Deb Never 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/17 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victory Warehouse *
    03/18 – Leeds, UK @ The Refectory *
    03/20 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy *
    03/21 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall *
    03/22 – Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall *
    03/24 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City *
    03/25 – Norwich, UK @ Nick Rayns LCR *
    03/26 – Birmingham, UK @ Forum *
    03/27 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Student Union *
    03/29 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall *
    03/30 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *
    03/31 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *
    04/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^
    04/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ^
    04/09 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre ^
    04/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^
    05/05 – Chicago, UL @ Riviera Theatre ^
    05/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^
    05/19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^
    05/22 – Dallas, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^
    05/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic ^
    05/27 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues ^

    * = w/ Slowthai
    ^ = w/ Omar Apollo

