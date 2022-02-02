Decibel Magazine has unveiled the lineup for 2022 iteration of its annual Metal & Beer Fest, set for June 10th and 11th at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

Death metal pioneers Cannibal Corpse and Swedish doom luminaries Candlemass will headline the festival. The latter will perform their landmark 1986 debut album, Epicus Doomicus Metallicus, in its entirety.

The fest touts a highly curated lineup of metal legends and rising talent, with some many full-album sets. Thrash vets Nuclear Assault (performing Game Over) and Voivod are also on the bill, with Wolves in the Throne Room (performing Two Hunters), hometown Philly punks Soul Glo, and avant harshers Full of Hell representing the modern heavy camp.

Other notable acts include The Red Chord (who are reuniting to perform the album Clients), as well as All Else Failed, old-school death metal revivalists Sanguisugabogg, and more.

Candlemass will headline night one (June 10th) with Cannibal Corpse closing out night two (June 11th). Two-day and single-day passes are available via Decibel.

Representing the “beer” side of the festival are numerous metal-inspired breweries, which will be presenting the two-day event. Broken Goblet Brewing (PA) along with featured breweries Wake Brewing (IL), Widowmaker Brewing (MA), Bone Up Brewing (MA), Kings County Brewers Collective (NY), Sabbath Brewing (GA), and Brimming Horn Meadery (DE) are among the participants.

See the full lineup poster for the 2022 Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest below.