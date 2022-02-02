Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Decibel Metal & Beer Fest 2022 Lineup: Cannibal Corpse, Candlemass, Wolves in the Throne Room, and More

The fest is set for June 10th and 11th at The Fillmore in Philadelphia

decible metal beer fest 2022
Candlemass (photo by Anders Pålsson), Cannibal Corpse (via Metal Blade), and Wolves in the Throne Room (courtesy of Indie Publicity)
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 2, 2022 | 12:09pm ET

    Decibel Magazine has unveiled the lineup for 2022 iteration of its annual Metal & Beer Fest, set for June 10th and 11th at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

    Death metal pioneers Cannibal Corpse and Swedish doom luminaries Candlemass will headline the festival. The latter will perform their landmark 1986 debut album, Epicus Doomicus Metallicus, in its entirety.

    The fest touts a highly curated lineup of metal legends and rising talent, with some many full-album sets. Thrash vets Nuclear Assault (performing Game Over) and Voivod are also on the bill, with Wolves in the Throne Room (performing Two Hunters), hometown Philly punks Soul Glo, and avant harshers Full of Hell representing the modern heavy camp.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Other notable acts include The Red Chord (who are reuniting to perform the album Clients), as well as All Else Failed, old-school death metal revivalists Sanguisugabogg, and more.

    Candlemass will headline night one (June 10th) with Cannibal Corpse closing out night two (June 11th). Two-day and single-day passes are available via Decibel.

    voivod synchro anarchy new album
     Editor's Pick
    Voivod Detail New Album Synchro Anarchy, Share New Song “Planet Eaters”: Stream

    Representing the “beer” side of the festival are numerous metal-inspired breweries, which will be presenting the two-day event. Broken Goblet Brewing (PA) along with featured breweries Wake Brewing (IL), Widowmaker Brewing (MA), Bone Up Brewing (MA), Kings County Brewers Collective (NY), Sabbath Brewing (GA), and Brimming Horn Meadery (DE) are among the participants.

    Advertisement

    See the full lineup poster for the 2022 Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest below.

    dBMBF2022 AdmatONLINE Decibel Metal & Beer Fest 2022 Lineup: Cannibal Corpse, Candlemass, Wolves in the Throne Room, and More

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Metallica Anthrax Jon Zazula

Metallica and Anthrax Pay Tribute to Jon Zazula Following Megaforce Founder's Passing

February 2, 2022

failure 2022 tour

Failure Pull Music from Spotify, Citing Business Model and Joe Rogan Controversy

February 1, 2022

Jon Zazula

R.I.P. Jon Zazula, Megaforce Records Founder Who Helped Launch Metallica's Career Dies at 69

February 1, 2022

converge bloodmoon boston nyc

Converge and Chelsea Wolfe Announce First-Ever US "Bloodmoon" Shows

February 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Decibel Metal & Beer Fest 2022 Lineup: Cannibal Corpse, Candlemass, Wolves in the Throne Room, and More

Menu Shop Search Sale