Denzel Curry Teams Up with slowthai for New Song “Zatoichi”: Stream

Taken from Curry's upcoming album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future

Denzel Curry’s “Zatoichi” video
February 24, 2022 | 4:06pm ET

    Denzel Curry has reunited with slowthai to unleash “Zatoichi,” the latest preview of Curry’s highly-anticipated album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future.

    Co-produced by Pro Era’s Powers Pleasant and Jonnywood, the track is named after the Japanese samurai movie character of the same name, who is the subject of the longest-running action series in modern Japanese media. A blind and skilled swordsman, his journeyman tale fits the story Curry has been telling with this new era.

    The drum and bass-inspired beat transitions into a climactic breakbeat for slowthai’s chorus: “Life is short like a dwarf, fuck the world, intercourse/ Life’s a bitch, no remorse, but God forbid, we get divorced.”

    Meanwhile, Curry channels Zatoichi while rhyming about trying to find peace. “I’m Zatoichi leadin’ the blind, pressure get applied,” he raps. “They cut my n***** down in their prime, callin’ father time/ To turn back all the clocks but he still stuck on another line/ I try to crack a smile and still a frown follows right behind.”

    Just like the lead single “Walkin,” the accompanying sci-fi Western video is directed by Adrian Villagomez. Taking inspiration from the Zatoichi films and Kill Bill Vol. 2, it sees Curry journeying across the mountains of Peru, where he trains in the martial arts with Montreal-based dancer and performer Sophia Gaspard. Watch it below.

    Melt My Eyez doesn’t have a release date yet, but Curry kicks off the first North American leg of his supporting international tour in April. After playing both weekends of Coachella, he’ll embark on a string of dates in the UK and Europe before closing out the trek back in North America. Grab your tickets here.

    Meanwhile, slowthai has an upcoming April run of North American shows in support of last year’s TYRON. Snag your tickets here.

     

     

     

