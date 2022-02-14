Menu
Destroyer Share New Single “Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread”: Stream

A new preview of LABYRINTHITIS

Destroyer, photo by Nicolas Bragg
February 14, 2022 | 12:54pm ET

    Destroyer have a Valentine’s Day present for you, and spoiler alert, it’s a new song. The Canadian indie rockers have shared “Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread,” the latest preview of their forthcoming album, LABYRINTHITIS.

    With Joshua Wells’ percussion and John Collins’ drum programming in the spotlight, “Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread” — no, that’s not a typo — juxtaposes a galloping, disco-infused beat with frontman Dan Bejar’s subtle melancholy. “Been meaning to wear my hair like this for ages/ I mean down, down, all the way down,” he sings.

    Over a bright instrumental, Bejar’s solemn delivery seems to say: Life is hard, so why not indulge in its comforts while we’re here? Listen to “Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread” below.

    LABYRINTHITIS, the follow-up to 2020’s lovely Have We Met, is due out March 25th via Merge. We previously heard “Tintoretto, It’s for You” as the album’s first preview.

    Destroyer will also go on tour this spring, and you can get tickets at Ticketmaster.

