New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Teases Possible X-Men Crossover: Watch

Before the Rams took on the Bengals in the Super Bowl, Marvel gave a new look at what it’s like when Doctor Strange takes on the multiverse by revealing a new trailer.

The latest preview of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness makes it clear the highly anticipated sequel is going to be one hell of a crazy, jam packed ride. You thought Spider-Man: No Way Home had a lot going on? This one’s got a minotaur (Rintrah), Scarlett Witch vs. Wanda (aka Elizabeth Olsen versus herself), as well as mysterious powered up character, a one-eyed tentacle monster (I’m still saying this is Shuma-Gorath), the reality-punching America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), and some insane special effects.

And somehow that’s not all. Midway through the trailer, Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) warns Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) that all his multiverse meddling in No Way Home would not go unpunished. We next see Strange in some futuristic handcuffs being led into a chamber by a group of guards giving off major Iron Man/Ultron vibes. Strange is brought in front of a panel, and we hear a voice say, “We should tell him the truth,” before a quarter of a bald head comes into frame.

While it’s obviously impossible to confirm (this is Marvel we’re talking about), it’s highly probable that panel is The Illuminati, that voice is Patrick Stewart’s, and that head is the leader of the X-Men, Professor Charles Xavier. Rumors that Multiverse of Madness would be introducing The Illuminati, a secret society of super powered heroes manipulating the world behind the scenes, have stirred for months. Prof. X was one of the group’s founding members in the comics, and it appears Stewart will be reprising his iconic role from the X-Men films to do the same in the MCU version.

How exactly Xavier comes into play within a universe that has yet to see mutants even mentioned is just one of a dozen questions this new teaser presents. But it’s not surprising Marvel is making the move towards mutants; since reacquiring the rights to the X-Men in the great Disney-Fox takeover, Marvel has been laying plans to bring the fan-favorite characters into the MCU.

Watch the new Super Bowl trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below. Catch all the insanity when the film, directed by Sam Raimi, hits theaters on May 6th.

