Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, Doja Cat has *checks notes* teamed up with Taco Bell for a cover of “Celebrity Skin” by Hole. No, it’s not an edition of pop culture Mad Libs — it’s somehow a really great cover, and boasts some reworked lyrics in partnership with Courtney Love herself.

The thing is, if anyone knows how to Live Más, it’s Doja Cat. Let’s not forget that her first breakthrough into the zeitgeist was “Moo,” a completely unhinged introduction to her music, social media presence, and comedic timing. Doja Cat truly turns up the dial to eleven with whatever she’s doing, be it her genuinely astonishing movement background or her commitment to the bit.

Doja Cat is undeniably one of the biggest forces in pop music right now. She’s ubiquitous on TikTok, constantly trending with samples of her songs or clips of her magnetic presence onstage. Her recent trajectory adds a layer to the song choice of “Celebrity Skin.”

Just in case the initial team-up of Doja Cat and Taco Bell isn’t enough to catch the eye, the ad airing this weekend during the Super Bowl promises a plot line escaping clown college — but bells and whistles aside, this cover makes sense for Doja Cat. She can’t quite be put in a box and isn’t afraid to explore unexpected avenues. Sunday will undoubtedly bring a slew of celebrity-brand crossovers that land as head-scratchers; this isn’t one of them.

— Mary Siroky

Contributing Editor