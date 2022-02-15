Dropkick Murphys Co-Vocalist Al Barr Drops Off Band’s 2022 Tour to Care for Ailing Mother

Dropkick Murphys co-vocalist Al Barr will not be on the punk band’s upcoming 2022 tour as he cares for his ailing mother.

Barr’s mother was recently diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia. In his stead, co-vocalist Ken Casey will take lead for all songs on the St. Patrick’s Day tour, with openers Jesse Ahern, Mikey Rivkees of The Rumjacks, and Jen Razavi of The Bombpops assisting on vocals for certain songs.

The tour kicks off February 21st in Reading, Pennsylvania, and runs through a “St. Patrick’s Day Week” series of four shows in Boston, with tickets currently available via Ticketmaster. The final show on the outing (March 20th at Boston’s Roadrunner) will feature a support set from Pennywise singer Jim Lindberg in place of The Bombpops.

Regarding Barr’s absence from the tour, Dropkick Murphys issued the following statement:

“Hello everyone –

We’ve been hard at work rehearsing for the first St. Patrick’s Day Tour in THREE YEARS.

This morning, we have very sad news to tell you. Over the last few months, Al’s mother, Ingrid, has suffered a series of strokes. She has also been diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia. Al, his sister and wife have been caring for Ingrid round the clock for months. Please join all of us in holding Ingrid in your prayers.

Dropkick Murphys have always been about FAMILY. And in the spirit of FAMILY FIRST, Al has had to make the very difficult decision to stay home for the rest of the year to care for his Mom, so he will not be with us on the upcoming tour or in Europe this summer. We appreciate your compassion for Al’s family, and we know as part of our family you will understand and support us in dealing with these difficult times.

THE SHOW WILL GO ON with Ken covering most of Al’s parts…along with some special guests like Jesse Ahern, Mikey Rivkees from The Rumjacks and Jen Razavi from The Bombpops joining us on vocals as well. Al will be cheering us on from home – and we will see each and every one of you starting next Monday when the tour kicks off in Reading, PA!!

Love, Dropkick Murphys”

Dropkick Murphys are touring in support of their 2021 album, Turn Up That Dial. Ken Casey caught up with Heavy Consequence last year to discuss the album, as well as his love for The Clash, the band’s friendship with Bruce Springsteen, and more in the video below.

