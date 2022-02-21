EARTHGANG Unleash New Song “AMEN”: Stream

EARTHGANG’s long-delayed album GHETTO GODS is finally slated to drop this Friday. To hold fans over, the Atlanta duo have dropped their new single “AMEN” featuring R&B singer Musiq Soulchild. Stream it below.

Featuring soul-sampling production, “AMEN” sees Jonny Venus celebrating their success and shouting out their record label. “Shoutout Dreamville, know it kills you to see us up,” he raps. “When I hit the scene, rock more boats than Aaliyah/ This shit for my people, I ain’t got no equal.”

Meanwhile, WowGr8 boasts about his prowess in the bedroom: “Gon’ throw it back and buss it open like you ‘posed to/ Arch your back and take it like I owe you/ You ain’t never seen a n**** like me, nothin’ close to.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, EARTHGANG shared the inspiration for the “AMEN” beat. “We watched the ‘International Player’s Anthem’ video before we started making this beat,” they shared. “Shoutout Outkast, UGK… it’s a total vibe, a total love for music and the energy.”

“Essentially the concept [of GHETTO GODS] is, there’s some god in all us, no matter what you believe it, EARTHGANG added. “You don’t have to be from a specific hood or area — it’s really about finding it in yourself from a young age.”

Named one of our Most Anticipated Albums of 2022, GHETTO GODS was originally scheduled to be released on January 28th. However, it was pushed back due to sample clearances and EARTHGANG have been previewing the LP during free pop-up shows over the past several weeks.

