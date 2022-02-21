Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

EARTHGANG Unleash New Song “AMEN”: Stream

Featuring Musiq Soulchild, it's the latest preview of the hip-hop group's upcoming album GHETTO GODS

EARTHGANG AMEN new song stream
EARTHGANG, photo by Ant Soulo
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 21, 2022 | 1:43pm ET

    EARTHGANG’s long-delayed album GHETTO GODS is finally slated to drop this Friday. To hold fans over, the Atlanta duo have dropped their new single “AMEN” featuring R&B singer Musiq Soulchild. Stream it below.

    Featuring soul-sampling production, “AMEN” sees Jonny Venus celebrating their success and shouting out their record label. “Shoutout Dreamville, know it kills you to see us up,” he raps. “When I hit the scene, rock more boats than Aaliyah/ This shit for my people, I ain’t got no equal.”

    Meanwhile, WowGr8 boasts about his prowess in the bedroom: “Gon’ throw it back and buss it open like you ‘posed to/ Arch your back and take it like I owe you/ You ain’t never seen a n**** like me, nothin’ close to.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, EARTHGANG shared the inspiration for the “AMEN” beat. “We watched the ‘International Player’s Anthem’ video before we started making this beat,” they shared. “Shoutout Outkast, UGK… it’s a total vibe, a total love for music and the energy.”

    “Essentially the concept [of GHETTO GODS] is, there’s some god in all us, no matter what you believe it, EARTHGANG added. “You don’t have to be from a specific hood or area — it’s really about finding it in yourself from a young age.”

    Named one of our Most Anticipated Albums of 2022, GHETTO GODS was originally scheduled to be released on January 28th. However, it was pushed back due to sample clearances and EARTHGANG have been previewing the LP during free pop-up shows over the past several weeks.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

cocteau twins elizabeth fraser damon reece sun's signature record store day ep

Cocteau Twins' Elizabeth Fraser Announces New Record Store Day EP

February 21, 2022

paris jackson the lost ep stream

Paris Jackson Shares the lost EP: Stream

February 18, 2022

bob saget desiigner bakin video

Bob Saget Cooks Bacon for Desiigner in His Final Role: Watch

February 18, 2022

kid cudi nigo want it bad

Kid Cudi and Nigo Team Up for New Song "Want It Bad": Stream

February 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

EARTHGANG Unleash New Song "AMEN": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale