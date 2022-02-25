EARTHGANG Share Star-Studded New Album GHETTO GODS: Stream

EARTHGANG have shared their sophomore album GHETTO GODS. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Spread across 16 tracks, GHETTO GODS of course features the Atlanta rap duo’s Dreamville boss J. Cole and labelmate JID, as well as star-studded collaborations with 2 Chainz and Future. The new LP also boasts guest spots from Ari Lennox, Baby Tate, CeeLo Green, Lynae Vanee, and Nick Cannon.
“Essentially the concept [of GHETTO GODS] is, there’s some god in all us, no matter what you believe,” EARTHGANG explained in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “You don’t have to be from a specific hood or area — it’s really about finding it in yourself from a young age.
One of Consequence’s most anticipated albums of 2022, GHETTO GODS includes the previously-released singles “American Horror Story,” “All Eyes on Me,” and the Musiq Soulchild-featuring “AMEN.”
EARTHGANG will be taking the album on the road this year with their massive “Biodeghettable” tour; head over to Ticketmaster for tickets.
GHETTO GODS Tracklist:
01. THE GLOW (feat. 2 Chainz)
02. BILLI (feat. Future)
03. WATERBOYZ (feat. JID and J. Cole)
04. HEY BOO
05. AMEN (feat. Musiq Soulchild)
06. ALL EYES ON ME
07. LIE TO ME
08. JEANS INTERLUDE
09. BLACK PEARLS (feat. Baby Tate)
10. NEEZY’S WALK (feat. Lynae Vanee)
11. AMERICAN HORROR STORY
12. POWER (feat. CeeLo Green and Nick Cannon)
13. ZAZA
14. SMOKE SUM
15. STRONG FRIENDS
16. RUN TOO (feat. Ari Lennox)