EARTHGANG Share Star-Studded New Album GHETTO GODS: Stream

The Atlanta rap duo's second LP features guest spots from J. Cole, Future, 2 Chainz, and more

February 25, 2022 | 9:40am ET

    EARTHGANG have shared their sophomore album GHETTO GODS. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    Spread across 16 tracks, GHETTO GODS of course features the Atlanta rap duo’s Dreamville boss J. Cole and labelmate JID, as well as star-studded collaborations with 2 Chainz and Future. The new LP also boasts guest spots from Ari Lennox, Baby Tate, CeeLo Green, Lynae Vanee, and Nick Cannon.

    “Essentially the concept [of GHETTO GODS] is, there’s some god in all us, no matter what you believe,” EARTHGANG explained in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “You don’t have to be from a specific hood or area — it’s really about finding it in yourself from a young age.

    One of Consequence’s most anticipated albums of 2022, GHETTO GODS includes the previously-released singles “American Horror Story,” “All Eyes on Me,” and the Musiq Soulchild-featuring “AMEN.”

    EARTHGANG will be taking the album on the road this year with their massive “Biodeghettable” tour; head over to Ticketmaster for tickets.

    GHETTO GODS Tracklist:
    01. THE GLOW (feat. 2 Chainz)
    02. BILLI (feat. Future)
    03. WATERBOYZ (feat. JID and J. Cole)
    04. HEY BOO
    05. AMEN (feat. Musiq Soulchild)
    06. ALL EYES ON ME
    07. LIE TO ME
    08. JEANS INTERLUDE
    09. BLACK PEARLS (feat. Baby Tate)
    10. NEEZY’S WALK (feat. Lynae Vanee)
    11. AMERICAN HORROR STORY
    12. POWER (feat. CeeLo Green and Nick Cannon)
    13. ZAZA
    14. SMOKE SUM
    15. STRONG FRIENDS
    16. RUN TOO (feat. Ari Lennox)

