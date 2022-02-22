Menu
EARTHGANG Announce North American “Biodeghettable” Tour for 2022

A string of shows in support of GHETTO GODS

earthgang north america 2022 tour
EARTHGANG, photo by Shamaal
February 22, 2022 | 1:51pm ET

    EARTHGANG are headed around the globe. Today, the Atlanta hip-hop duo have announced their extensive “Biodeghettable” Tour, which will almost certainly take them to a North American city near you.

    The 34-date leg of EARTHGANG’s North America tour will kick off at Okeechobee Festival on March 4th. They’ll hit major cities throughout the US — as well as Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto — before wrapping up with Electric Forest Festival on June 23rd.

    Mike Dimes will join EARTHGANG as the opening act throughout the tour; Pigeons & Planes is also partnering with EARTHGANG fans to select an additional supporting artist for each show, local to the corresponding city. Tickets for the “Biodeghettable” Tour go on sale this Friday, February 25th, and you can buy them via Ticketmaster or EARTHGANG’s website. Check out the schedule below.

    This Friday, EARTHGANG are expected to finally share their long-awaited sophomore album, GHETTO GODS, including the singles “AMEN” and “American Horror Story.”

    Earthgang 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/04 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival
    04/20 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    04/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    04/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    04/26 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
    04/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    04/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
    05/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
    05/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    05/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    05/07 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    05/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
    05/11 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
    05/12 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    05/14 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
    05/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    05/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    05/20 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    05/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
    05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    05/23 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
    05/26 – Toronto, ON @ History
    05/27-29 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
    05/27 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Corona
    05/31 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
    06/02 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    06/05 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
    06/07 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
    06/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
    06/10 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
    06/11 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East
    06/12 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
    06/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
    06/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
    06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    6/23 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

