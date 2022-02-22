EARTHGANG Announce North American “Biodeghettable” Tour for 2022

EARTHGANG are headed around the globe. Today, the Atlanta hip-hop duo have announced their extensive “Biodeghettable” Tour, which will almost certainly take them to a North American city near you.
The 34-date leg of EARTHGANG’s North America tour will kick off at Okeechobee Festival on March 4th. They’ll hit major cities throughout the US — as well as Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto — before wrapping up with Electric Forest Festival on June 23rd.
Mike Dimes will join EARTHGANG as the opening act throughout the tour; Pigeons & Planes is also partnering with EARTHGANG fans to select an additional supporting artist for each show, local to the corresponding city. Tickets for the “Biodeghettable” Tour go on sale this Friday, February 25th, and you can buy them via Ticketmaster or EARTHGANG’s website. Check out the schedule below.
This Friday, EARTHGANG are expected to finally share their long-awaited sophomore album, GHETTO GODS, including the singles “AMEN” and “American Horror Story.”
Earthgang 2022 Tour Dates:
03/04 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival
04/20 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
04/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/26 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
04/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
04/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
05/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
05/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
05/07 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
05/11 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
05/12 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/14 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
05/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
05/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/20 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
05/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
05/23 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
05/26 – Toronto, ON @ History
05/27-29 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/27 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Corona
05/31 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
06/02 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
06/05 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
06/07 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
06/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
06/10 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
06/11 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East
06/12 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
06/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
06/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
6/23 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest