EARTHGANG Announce North American “Biodeghettable” Tour for 2022

EARTHGANG are headed around the globe. Today, the Atlanta hip-hop duo have announced their extensive “Biodeghettable” Tour, which will almost certainly take them to a North American city near you.

The 34-date leg of EARTHGANG’s North America tour will kick off at Okeechobee Festival on March 4th. They’ll hit major cities throughout the US — as well as Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto — before wrapping up with Electric Forest Festival on June 23rd.

Mike Dimes will join EARTHGANG as the opening act throughout the tour; Pigeons & Planes is also partnering with EARTHGANG fans to select an additional supporting artist for each show, local to the corresponding city. Tickets for the “Biodeghettable” Tour go on sale this Friday, February 25th, and you can buy them via Ticketmaster or EARTHGANG’s website. Check out the schedule below.

This Friday, EARTHGANG are expected to finally share their long-awaited sophomore album, GHETTO GODS, including the singles “AMEN” and “American Horror Story.”

Earthgang 2022 Tour Dates:

03/04 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival

04/20 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

04/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/26 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

04/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

04/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

05/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

05/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

05/07 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

05/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

05/11 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

05/12 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/14 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

05/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/20 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

05/23 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

05/26 – Toronto, ON @ History

05/27-29 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/27 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Corona

05/31 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

06/02 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

06/05 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

06/07 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

06/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

06/10 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

06/11 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East

06/12 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

06/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

06/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

6/23 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest