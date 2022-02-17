Ed Sheeran Gets Approval for Underground Crypt on English Estate

Ed Sheeran is getting his crypt after all. The pop star’s application to add the underground lair to his property in Suffolk, England has reportedly been approved.

The singer initially submitted the application in December for the crypt to be added onto the private chapel on the grounds of his $5 million estate outside the town of Framlingham, but had to be given the green light from the East Suffolk council to move ahead with the construction.

In 2019, the “Bad Habits” crooner was given approval for building the chapel as a “private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer,” but he had to get additional permission for the crypt. Now, he’s been given the go-ahead by East Suffolk Council’s environmental and conservation officials to start digging the underground chamber.

As The Sun points out, one local resident has been putting up quite a fight to keep the pop star from getting the crypt of his dreams.

“The area is well served by local churches and I feel there is no need for a well-known person to create his own island of calm when lovely places of ­worship abound in the area,” Anna Woods wrote in her letter objection. “I also note there will be a burial chamber in the building. Are celebrities now so detached from reality that their every living breath, and now even the act of dying, be apart from the rest of us?”

Last week, Sheeran unveiled the latest single off =: a tender remix of album cut “The Joker and the Queen” featuring good buddy Taylor Swift. And while the famous friends don’t make an appearance, the song’s official video also adds to the sweet narrative first started in the visual for the pair’s 2012 Red-era collab “Everything Has Changed.”

Sheeran may have another major collab in the works as well: Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth hinted earlier this week that the heavy metal band is currently exploring the idea of teaming up with the singer on a track of their own.