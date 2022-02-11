Eddie Vedder Reveals Musical Influences to Bruce Springsteen in New Sitdown: Watch

Amazon Music has debuted a wide-ranging chat between Eddie Vedder and Bruce Springsteen, during which they broke down Vedder’s new album Earthling, the veteran rocker’s first solo studio album in more than a decade.

During part of the conversation, The Boss questioned the Pearl Jam frontman about which bands and artists influenced his sound. “The stuff that got put in my blender, it started maybe, like, Jackson 5 when I was a kid and then [The] Beatles… growing up, and then The Who took over big time,” Vedder explained, before adding, “And then my friend,” gesturing to Springsteen. (“Ah, grazie,” the legend replied with a chuckle.)

From there, Vedder continued charting his string of musical inspirations, citing The Band, Split Ends, Talking Heads, Sonic Youth, and Fugazi. “And I guess after you put all that in [the blender], then you just hit, hit pulse,” he quipped, leading Springsteen to add, “It’s a good mix, man. It’s a good mix.”

Watch a free replay of the interview on Amazon Live for the next 48 hours before it moves over to Vedder’s YouTube channel on Sunday, February 13th.

Earthling follows Vedder’s 2021 collaboration with Glen Hansard and Cat Power on the official soundtrack to the Sean Penn vehicle Flag Day, and contains the singles “Long Way,” “The Haves,” and “Brother the Cloud.”

In a recent interview, Vedder kicked off a feud with Mötley Crüe that has even spilled over to the musician’s tour with his new all-star backing band The Earthlings. Grab tickets here.

Meanwhile, Springsteen recently sold his masters and publishing to Sony Music for a massive $500 million payday.