Eddie Vedder Covers The Police’s “Message in a Bottle” with Stewart Copeland: Watch

The surprise on-stage collaboration came during Vedder and the Earthlings' LA gig on Friday night

Eddie Vedder and Earthlings with Stewart Copeland
Eddie Vedder and Earthlings with Stewart Copeland, photo via YouTube
February 27, 2022 | 8:16pm ET

    Eddie Vedder was joined on stage by The Police’s Stewart Copeland during a concert in Los Angeles on Friday night.

    The surprise collaboration came during the encore of Vedder and the Earthlings’ gig at the YouTube Theater, as Copeland sat behind the kit for a cover of The Police’s “Message in a Bottle” as well as Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

    Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith, who had accompanied Vedder for the duration of the tour, joined Vedder, Copeland, and the rest of the Earthlings for “Rockin’ in the Free World,” trading in his drum sticks for a guitar. You can replay the two-song encore performance below.

    In addition to Vedder and Smith, the Earthlings lineup features guitarist/keyboardist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney (of Jane’s Addiction), guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard (of The Swell Season), and producer/guitarist Andrew Watt. Vedder put together the band to tour in support of his new solo album, Earthling.

    Aside from Copeland’s surprise appearance, Vedder’s “Earthling Tour” brought several other notable moments. He delivered a thrilling kick-off performance in New York City, took some shots at Mötley Crüe, and paid tribute to Mark Lanegan.

